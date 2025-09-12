Is there a post-credits scene in The Long Walk? Details explored

The Long Walk is a 2025 film adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel. It is directed by Francis Lawrence, known for The Hunger Games series, with a screenplay by JT Mollner. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes and was released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

The cast features Cooper Hoffman as Ray Garraty, David Jonsson as Peter McVries, Garrett Wareing as Stebbins, Judy Greer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, and Mark Hamill as the Major.

Set in a dystopian America, the story follows 100 teenage boys competing in an annual walking contest where they must keep moving faster than three miles per hour or face execution. The last walker remaining wins a large sum of money and a wish of their choice.

With the release, many viewers are now asking whether The Long Walk has a post-credits scene. The answer is no. The movie does not include any post, mid, or end-credits sequences. Once the final scene ends, audiences can leave without missing any additional footage. The credits simply roll to close the film, with no extra content beyond the final moments.

The Long Walk ending and audience reaction to no post-credits scene

Ray Garraty faces soldiers as tensions rise in The Long Walk. (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

The Long Walk ends with Ray Garraty and Peter McVries reaching the final stage of the contest alongside Stebbins. Stebbins reveals that he is the son of the Major and eventually collapses, leaving Garraty and McVries to carry on. As the walk reaches the 326-mile mark, Garraty sacrifices himself so McVries can win, telling him,

“Being a brother to my brother… I can’t see it, you can.”

Garraty stops walking and is shot as fireworks light up the sky. The Major congratulates McVries and asks what he wishes for. Instead of choosing the reward for himself, McVries requests a soldier’s carbine. He then shoots the Major, saying, “This is for Ray,” before walking away alone. The final scene leaves McVries’ fate uncertain.

Some believe he survives, while others interpret the last moments as symbolic of his possible death. Reports from Dexerto, Mashable, and ComingSoon confirm that the film ends here with no additional scenes after the credits. The decision to end without a post-credits scene reflects the filmmakers’ desire to stay true to Stephen King’s original story.

In the novel, Garraty keeps walking toward an uncertain future, while McVries dies earlier in the contest. The movie alters these outcomes but still closes the story before the credits roll.

Many viewers expected a hidden scene due to current film trends. Audience speculation was common, but official confirmation clarified that there is no post-credits content. This choice emphasizes the film’s standalone nature and keeps the story’s ending firm.

The Long Walk does not have a post-credits scene. The film ends with Garraty’s sacrifice, McVries’ final act, and an ambiguous ending. It is currently showing in theaters.

Have you seen it yet, and do you think it should have included a post-credits scene?

