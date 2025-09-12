Where was The Long Walk filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Based on the Stephen King novel, The Long Walk is a dystopian horror and sci-fi thriller directed by Francis Lawrence. The film features Cooper Hoffman as Raymond Garraty, a young man taking part in a rigorous annual contest. David Jonsson plays Peter McVries, who walks beside him, and the story revolves around their developing friendship.

Ad

The plot follows a lethal competition in which 100 teenage males are required to compete in a nonstop walking marathon. Participants are brutally killed by their military bodyguards if their speed falls below three miles per hour or if they get three warnings. The competition ends with the last remaining participant becoming the winner and taking whatever prize he demands.

The Long Walk was filmed in Manitoba, Canada, at locations including Birds Hill Provincial Park and the town of St. Lazare. As friendships and alliances are tested amid the growing horrors of the walk, the film boldly depicts the harsh physical and psychological toll of the competition.

Ad

Trending

The Long Walk filming location and production details

Ad

The Long Walk was filmed mainly in Manitoba, Canada. The production team used various locations across the region to capture the participants' challenging and prolonged trek. Notable filming sites include Birds Hill Provincial Park, a large park near Winnipeg, and the rural town of St. Lazare. Additional filming took place in and around Winnipeg, including the towns of Garson and Winkler.

The story is set against the vast, often barren landscapes of Manitoba, contrasting the competition's terrifying man-made suffering with the Canadian plains' natural beauty. This selection highlights the characters' loneliness and psychological distress as they struggle through the vast, harsh terrain.

Ad

Before the 2025 film, several attempts were made to adapt Stephen King's The Long Walk for the screen. In 1988, director George A. Romero was considered for the project, but it never came to be. Frank Darabont bought the film rights years later in 2007 and declared his goal to make a low-budget, "weird, existential" film someday, but this version likewise never came to fruition.

The project was revived in 2018 when New Line Cinema began a new adaptation with James Vanderbilt attached to write and produce. André Øvredal was named director in May 2019, a year later, but like the others, his contribution did not result in a completed film. Finally, in 2023, Lionsgate secured distribution rights, with Francis Lawrence confirmed as director. Production officially began in 2024.

Ad

The screenplay was written by J.T. Mollner, adapting Stephen King's 1979 novel. Lionsgate Films produced the film in association with Vertigo Entertainment, with Lawrence also serving as a producer alongside Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, and Cameron MacConomy. With a budget of $20 million, the film features cinematography by Jo Willems and a score composed by Jeremiah Fraites.

Principal photography began on July 24, 2024, and was scheduled to conclude by September 12. The production made some key changes from the source material to make the story more cinematic and manageable, as the film's walkers were trimmed to 50 from King's novel's 100, mainly due to financial and logistical restrictions.

Ad

The Long Walk was released in theaters across the United States on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More