  • home icon
  • Movies
  • The Crawley Family tree in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, explained

The Crawley Family tree in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, explained

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Sep 13, 2025 08:49 GMT
https://youtu.be/P_30wFRxlnA
A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has opened in the theatres with its last installment, documenting the lives of the Crawley family and the household staff. The franchise went from television to film after five seasons of the television series. The first film, released in 2019, showed a royal visit to Downton in 1927. A second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, released in 2022, continued the story into the late 1920s.

Ad

On September 12, 2025, the last installment, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, was released in theaters, ending the saga of the Crawleys. Covering decades of social and historical change, the story follows the trials of inheritance, estate business, and family dynamics.

This family dynamics have established the tone of much of the series, where each generation has its role in maintaining and leaving behind the estate. Looking over the family tree gives a clear picture of the line and relations that defined the history of the estate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: The family tree

1) Violet Crawley

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, served as the matriarch of the family. She was a key figure in shaping decisions regarding succession and inheritance at Downton Abbey. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will feature a tribute to the late matriarch.

Ad

2) Robert Crawley

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, is Violet’s son and the head of the estate. His primary responsibility was maintaining Downton through financial, political, and familial challenges. He often acted as the custodian of tradition, seeking to preserve the estate’s position in changing times.

Ad

3) Cora Levinson

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Cora Levinson, Countess of Grantham, is Robert’s wife. Her American fortune initially supported the estate’s survival. In addition to managing family concerns, she became an important mediator in household affairs, including assisting her daughter Mary in a key scene in season 1 and advocating for family members during crises.

Ad

4) Lady Mary Crawley

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Lady Mary Crawley is the eldest daughter of Robert and Cora. She married Matthew Crawley, with whom she had a son, George. Following Matthew’s death, she later married Henry Talbot and had a daughter, Caroline. Years later, in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Mary took on significant responsibilities in running the estate.

Ad

5) Matthew Crawley

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Matthew Crawley, a distant cousin, became heir to Downton Abbey after the Titanic disaster in 1912 eliminated closer heirs. His marriage to Lady Mary consolidated the estate’s future. His sudden death in a car accident paved way for their son to be the future inheritor.

Ad

6) Lady Edith Crawley

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Lady Edith Crawley, the middle daughter, experienced a series of personal setbacks, including the disappearance of her partner Michael Gregson. She raised their daughter, Marigold, before marrying Bertie Pelham, who became the Marquess of Hexham. With Bertie, she had a son, Peter. Edith’s marriage established her as Marchioness of Hexham, expanding the Crawley family’s influence.

Ad

7) Lady Sybil Crawley

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Lady Sybil Crawley, the youngest daughter, was noted for her independent choices. She married Tom Branson, the family’s chauffeur, despite initial objections. Sybil died from eclampsia shortly after the birth of their daughter, Sybbie.

Ad

8) Tom Branson

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Tom Branson, originally employed as the Crawley family’s chauffeur, married Lady Sybil and became part of the family. After her death, he remained closely involved in estate affairs.

Ad

11) Rosamund Painswick

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)
A still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Downton Abbey)

Rosamund Painswick, Robert’s sister, held the position of a supportive aunt. She was especially important in guiding Edith during her early struggles, offering counsel and practical assistance when needed.

Ad

13) The next generation

The future of the family rests with the children of Robert and Cora’s daughters. George and Caroline (Mary’s children), Marigold and Peter (Edith’s children), and Sybbie (Sybil’s daughter) form the next generation of the family. Their lives and roles extend the Crawley lineage into the 20th century, beyond the events of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is running in theatres now.

Ad

Also read: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale explained: Does Lady Mary finally take over Downton Abbey?

.

About the author
Ankur Pandey

Ankur Pandey

Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.

His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.

In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankur Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications