Where was Rabbit Trap filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Rabbit Trap is a 2025 psychological horror movie directed and written by Bryn Chainey in his feature film directorial debut, and produced by SpectreVision and Bankside Films. The movie features Dev Patel, Rosy McEwen, and Jade Croot. It was released on September 12, 2025, in the US by Magnolia Pictures following its world premiere in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025.

The film is about Darcy Davenport (Dev Patel) and his wife Daphne (Rosy McEwen), a married couple who move to a remote cabin in Wales to work on their music. Their quiet retreat is ruined after they disrupt a Tylwyth Teg fairy circle, bringing with it the arrival of an enigmatic child (Jade Croot) whose presence threatens to unravel their marriage and their grip on reality.

As reported by Deadline, Rabbit Trap was shot in North Yorkshire, England, with further Welsh sequences. The production team looked for landscapes that blended raw natural beauty with folkloric connection, adding realism to the story's Celtic mythology framework. In an interview with Variety discussing the filming location, director Bryn Chainey explained:

''Unfortunately not. I really wanted to, but there’s a funny reason why we couldn’t. Daphne’s character was always meant to be a chain smoker — that was important for me. Something about the vapor and smoke… and people were chain smokers back then. People with anxiety need to smoke! But there’s a rule in Wales where you’re not allowed to even have fake cigarettes on a film set.”

Bryn Chainey further added:

“So we were told either we cut the smoking or use CGI smoke. And that’s really difficult for a low-budget movie. We begged for an exclusion. So instead we shot a lot in North Yorkshire, but in a lot of locations where nobody had shot before.”

Filming locations of Rabbit Trap

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Magnolia Pictures)

The film was largely shot in North Yorkshire, with additional scenes in Wales, to capture the desolately isolated ambiance of the 1970s cabin environment.

North Yorkshire : The open moors, heavy woods, and secluded cabins were utilized for the exterior scenes of the Davenport couple's vacation home. The region's raw and untouched landscape provided a setting for the horror aspects, particularly scenes depicting growing isolation.

: The open moors, heavy woods, and secluded cabins were utilized for the exterior scenes of the Davenport couple's vacation home. The region's raw and untouched landscape provided a setting for the horror aspects, particularly scenes depicting growing isolation. Wales : Authentic sequences featuring the fairy ring and folklore aspects were filmed in the Welsh countryside. The settings reinforced the Celtic mythological connection and lent authenticity to the Tylwyth Teg legend that propels the story.

: Authentic sequences featuring the fairy ring and folklore aspects were filmed in the Welsh countryside. The settings reinforced the Celtic mythological connection and lent authenticity to the Tylwyth Teg legend that propels the story. Cabin Interiors: Most of the interior cabin scenes were constructed and filmed in studio environments, which integrated the natural exteriors to accentuate the stifling tension in the unraveling relationship of the couple.

Production and other details of Rabbit Trap

The movie touches upon the issues of marriage, mythology, and insanity as Darcy and Daphne Davenport deal with the psychological effects of isolation. The encounter with the Child destabilizes their relationship and dissects the line between folklore and reality.

Rabbit Trap is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah's SpectreVision, Lawrence Inglee, Elisa Lleras, Alex Ashworth, and Sean Marley. Dev Patel is also an executive producer with Benjamin Kramer, Kyle Stroud, Tom Ogden, Stephen Kelliher, and Sophie Green.

