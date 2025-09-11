When will Rabbit Trap premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Rabbit Trap is an upcoming psychological horror film, directed and written by Bryn Chainey in his first major feature. Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen star in the lead roles of the film. The movie is being produced by Bankside Films in partnership with Elijah Wood's SpectreVision.

The movie takes place in the 1970s and follows the story of a married couple whose lives go horribly wrong when they relocate to a remote cabin in Wales. When they inadvertently annoy a Tylwyth Teg fairy ring, they are confronted by a mysterious child whose existence has dark intentions.

The film was initially released in the Midnight category of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, and later picked up by Magnolia Pictures. Rabbit Trap is set to be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Rabbit Trap: Release date

A still from the movie (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

The film will release in theaters on September 12, 2025. After its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025, it has been positioned as one of the folk horror titles of the year.

Where to watch Rabbit Trap?

Rabbit Trap will open theatrically on September 12, 2025. No word on streaming or VOD release has been forthcoming, but the movie is likely to land later on titles like Prime Video, Apple TV, or Hulu after its theatrical.

What to expect from Rabbit Trap?

The film combines elements of folk horror, psychological drama, and experimental sound design. The official synopsis reads:

''Married couple Daphne and Darcy Davenport are two musicians who moved from London to a cottage in Wales to complete their new album. By accident they record a mystical sound never heard before and gradually disconnect from reality.”

In a January 2025 interview with Deadline after its Sundance premiere, Bryn Chainey credited SpectreVision for taking a chance on the project, stating:

“As I was writing the script, I knew I wanted SpectreVision to read it because I’d seen Mandy and a few of their other films. I thought, ‘These guys are taking risks, and they really believe in their audience, and they really believe in their filmmakers.’ So, they were the only producers I wanted to reach out to.”

Bryn Chainey also highlighted the inspiration for the movie:

''So, on this film I really wanted to go deep down into it and figure out why it’s still interesting to me as an adult. And in the research I did into Welsh goblins and pixies and púcas, I found all these interesting inconsistencies. The names change a lot. There is no real name for the fairy folk. We call them the fairy folk as a euphemism, because we don’t want to offend them. We go, “Oh, the fairy folk, they’re fair.” But maybe they’re actually not fair.''

Cast of Rabbit Trap

The confirmed cast includes:

Dev Patel as Darcy Davenport

Rosy McEwen as Daphne Davenport

Jade Croot as the Child

The movie also highlights Patel’s involvement as both actor and executive producer, marking his return to acting duties after making his own directorial debut with Monkey Man (2024).

