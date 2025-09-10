How much money does Sydney Sweeney have right now? Net worth explored

Sydney Sweeney has a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is currently one of the most prominent celebrities due to her acting roles and her brand collaborations.

Ad

Sweeney has made her mark as an actress, starring in shows like Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid's Tale. She's also starred in movies like Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also has a production company named Fifty-Fifty Films.

Sydney Sweeney has also featured in multiple brand collaborations, some of which have turned out to be controversial. She recently collaborated with Dr. Squatch to release a soap that contained her bathwater. She also starred in a campaign for American Eagle, which received huge flak.

Ad

Trending

In the advertisement for the brand, Sweeney says that she has "good jeans", a clever play on the word "genes". However, many felt that the ad had racial undertones.

Also Read: What did TMZ claim about Scooter Braun & Sydney Sweeney's "situationship?" Perez Hilton says fans are disgusted after what Braun "did to Taylor Swift"

A breakdown of Sydney Sweeney's net worth

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (image Source: Getty)

Sydney Sweeney is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry owing to her craft and popularity.

Ad

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sweeney earned $250,000 as an executive producer and $2 million as an actor in the 2023 film, Anyone But You. She made $750,000 as an actor on Madame Web and $250,000 on Immaculate. She charged $7.5 million to star in The Housemaid, which is scheduled to be released in December this year.

Sweeney has over 25 million followers on Instagram. Due to this, she also earns from brand posts and collaborations online. Over the years, she has collaborated with multiple brands like Armani, Guess, Miu Miu, and Laneige. She also has a new ad with Jimmy Choo, which was teased on September 9, 2025.

Ad

In terms of real estate, she bought a home in Westwood, Los Angeles, for around $3 million in January 2022. She then bought another home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, in July 2023 for $6.2 million. In June 2024, she bought an oceanfront mansion in Summerland Key, Florida, for $13.5 million.

Sydney Sweeney on her upcoming movie, Christy

The actor is currently at the Toronto Film Festival with her movie, Christy. It is the biography of the former professional boxer, Christy Martin, and stars Sweeney as Martin.

Ad

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published on September 4, the actor spoke extensively about the movie. She said:

“I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

Sweeney was also asked about the controversy surrounding her American Eagle campaign, as it was her first public appearance. However, she snubbed the question, saying:

Ad

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans. The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

Christy follows the boxer's beginnings in West Virginia and traverses her journey to becoming arguably the biggest star female boxer.

Ad

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney earns ovation at TIFF after drastic 30-pound transformation for Christy Martin biopic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More