What did TMZ claim about Scooter Braun & Sydney Sweeney's "situationship?" Perez Hilton says fans are disgusted after what Braun "did to Taylor Swift"

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton claimed that Taylor Swift's fans reacted with &quot;disgust&quot; to the dating rumors of Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney. In its September 2 exclusive, TMZ claimed that Sweeney and Braun are &quot;dating.&quot; The media outlet cited &quot;multiple sources with direct knowledge.&quot;The report said that the two had been on multiple dates, and a source said that it is &quot;casual&quot; between the two. However, there has been no confirmation by Sweeney or Braun on the rumors.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKOMG! Sydney Sweeney &amp;amp;amp; Scooter Braun Really ARE Dating!! 🔗Podcaster Perez Hilton, in his recent blog, has reacted to the news, saying Taylor Swift's fans did not react well to the dating rumors between Sydney Sweeney and the talent manager Scooter Braun. Previously, there has been some tension between Swift and Braun over master recordings of the Cruel Summer artist.&quot;Fans mostly reacted with disgust after the rumors spread, with Scooter being persona non grata among Swifties (who make up a pretty darn big part of the population!) after what he did to Taylor Swift!&quot;A look at the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter BraunOn May 30, Taylor Swift announced that she reclaimed her masters, following a long-standing feud between her and Braun. According to People, Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Label Group in 2019. Along with the acquisition, Braun got the rights to Taylor Swift's masters of her first six albums. The singer reacted to this purchase with a long Tumblr post in which she wrote,&quot;I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years. Now, Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”Following that, Swift had publicly called out Scooter Braun on multiple occasions and decided to re-record her masters. More than a year later, the talent manager reportedly sold Swift's masters for more than $300 million to Shamrock Holdings.The Grammy-winning artist again reacted to it on X and clarified that she had tried to buy back her recordings but was required to sign an &quot;ironclad NDA&quot; before negotiations. In June 2024, Discovery+ UK released a docuseries titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood. Eventually, on May 30, the artist announced that she had finally purchased the rights to her master recordings.About the dating rumors of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter BraunWaleed Khalid @AnimalMan7LINKSydney Sweeney, 27, Rumored to Be Dating Scooter Braun, 44Per media reports, the buzz surrounding Sydney Sweeney dating Braun began when the two were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy this year. In its September 2 report, TMZ cited a source commenting on the situation.&quot;Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20's do -- she's dating,&quot; the source said.Earlier, Star also reported on the dating rumors between the two in its August 29 exclusive. The outlet in its report wrote,&quot;According to a source, Braun is telling those closest to him that he’s dating Sweeney but asking them to keep it hush-hush for now.&quot;Sydney Sweeney was earlier engaged to Jonathan Davino but called off her engagement, confirming it in her May 31 interview with The Times. Scooter Braun, on the other hand, was married to Yael Cohen and shares three children. After seven years of marriage, the couple finalized their divorce in September 2022.