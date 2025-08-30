  • home icon
  • "Don’t upset the Swifties!": Perez Hilton slams Nebraska Huskers over “disgusting” edited Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement photo

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:13 GMT
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watch during the first half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image via Getty)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watch during the first half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image via Getty)

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has now slammed the Nebraska Cornhuskers for posting a controversial edited picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after their win over Kelce's alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

Following their recent engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out together in public for the first time on August 28. The couple attended the football match between the University of Nebraska and the University of Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won 20-17.

The winning team subsequently shared a now-deleted post on their official X account. The post featured an edited version of a photo from the couple's engagement carousel, wherein Travis Kelce was replaced with their mascot. In the altered image, Taylor Swift was shown with Herbie Husker, and they captioned the post, “Change of plans.”

The post drew massive criticism online, and the Huskers ultimately had to delete it. In his August 29 blog, Perez Hilton gave his reaction to the matter and wrote:

"Naturally, Swifties didn’t find it funny! Fans slammed the team for being 'disgusting' and crossing a line by sullying the engagement photo to 'taunt' the other side! ...The Huskers learned their lesson! Don’t upset the Swifties!"
Perez Hilton, in his blog, then called the celebratory method of the team "creepy" and shared a bunch of reactions from netizens slamming the Huskers. Hilton further reported that following the heavy criticisms, comments were also turned off on the Huskers' account. He stated that a university spokesperson "nearly apologized" while informing that the post was removed.

“The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team. We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season opening victory in a great environment,” the University spokesperson said in a statement.
Perez Hilton reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first public appearance since their engagement

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26. The couple stepped out together post-engagement on Thursday to attend the aforementioned game. Their first public appearance after the announcement also grabbed headlines. Perez Hilton was among many who reacted to the couple's outing. In one of his August 29 blogs, he wrote:

"Travis Kelce is on cloud nine!... The Kansas City Chiefs player stepped out on Thursday night with Taylor Swift – their first public outing since announcing their engagement! They both seemed SO happy all night!"
Further in his blog, Hilton described the attire of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and the multi-Grammy-winning artist. Hilton commented that Kelce and Swift attended the match from a suite with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The podcaster-blogger also gave his reaction to Swift's ring.

"Oh, and another special guest… HER NEW ROCK! The singer made sure to show off her gorgeous new engagement ring by making sure to sip her drink with her left hand. Hah! Look at the sparkler!... Must’ve been so fun to finally wear that bling out and about!" Perez Hilton stated.
Taylor Swift's engagement ring sparked discussions. While there is no confirmed price, a report from People claimed that Travis Kelce got this ring designed by the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
