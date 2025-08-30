"Don’t upset the Swifties!": Perez Hilton slams Nebraska Huskers over “disgusting” edited Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement photo

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has now slammed the Nebraska Cornhuskers for posting a controversial edited picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after their win over Kelce's alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.Following their recent engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out together in public for the first time on August 28. The couple attended the football match between the University of Nebraska and the University of Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won 20-17.The winning team subsequently shared a now-deleted post on their official X account. The post featured an edited version of a photo from the couple's engagement carousel, wherein Travis Kelce was replaced with their mascot. In the altered image, Taylor Swift was shown with Herbie Husker, and they captioned the post, “Change of plans.”Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidenteLINKAs a Big 10 guy and a @_willcompton guy and a Swiftie this deleted tweet is DISGUSTING. No place for this in college football. Act like you’ve been there before Nebraska. I now have no choice but to declare Sept 20th a “Taylor Swift Defend Her Honor” Game for the WolverinesThe post drew massive criticism online, and the Huskers ultimately had to delete it. In his August 29 blog, Perez Hilton gave his reaction to the matter and wrote:&quot;Naturally, Swifties didn’t find it funny! Fans slammed the team for being 'disgusting' and crossing a line by sullying the engagement photo to 'taunt' the other side! ...The Huskers learned their lesson! Don’t upset the Swifties!&quot;Perez Hilton, in his blog, then called the celebratory method of the team &quot;creepy&quot; and shared a bunch of reactions from netizens slamming the Huskers. Hilton further reported that following the heavy criticisms, comments were also turned off on the Huskers' account. He stated that a university spokesperson &quot;nearly apologized&quot; while informing that the post was removed.“The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team. We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season opening victory in a great environment,” the University spokesperson said in a statement.Perez Hilton reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first public appearance since their engagementTaylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26. The couple stepped out together post-engagement on Thursday to attend the aforementioned game. Their first public appearance after the announcement also grabbed headlines. Perez Hilton was among many who reacted to the couple's outing. In one of his August 29 blogs, he wrote:&quot;Travis Kelce is on cloud nine!... The Kansas City Chiefs player stepped out on Thursday night with Taylor Swift – their first public outing since announcing their engagement! They both seemed SO happy all night!&quot; Further in his blog, Hilton described the attire of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and the multi-Grammy-winning artist. Hilton commented that Kelce and Swift attended the match from a suite with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The podcaster-blogger also gave his reaction to Swift's ring.&quot;Oh, and another special guest… HER NEW ROCK! The singer made sure to show off her gorgeous new engagement ring by making sure to sip her drink with her left hand. Hah! Look at the sparkler!... Must’ve been so fun to finally wear that bling out and about!&quot; Perez Hilton stated.Taylor Swift's engagement ring sparked discussions. While there is no confirmed price, a report from People claimed that Travis Kelce got this ring designed by the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.