"He really thought of everything!" - Perez Hilton reacts to Swifties unveiling this alleged secret detail in Taylor Swift's engagement ring

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Taylor Swift’s fans, aka Swifties, allegedly finding hidden details in her engagement ring. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Lover singer announced her engagement to Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.The pair shared their engagement news via a carousel post on the social media platform Instagram. The news of Taylor Swift’s engagement sent social media abuzz, generating several reactions from the pair’s fans, celebrity friends, and more.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor and Travis quipped on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Taylor Swift was proposed to by her football player beau in a floral garden setting, fans were fixated on the old mine brilliant cut diamond sparkler that Travis Kelce reportedly designed himself. As per People, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end tapped jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry for the gold band.After fan theories about Taylor Swift’s new ring started to go viral on the internet, Perez Hilton quipped on his blog post:“T for Taylor and Travis! It definitely could be!... He really thought of everything!”The media personality on his website added a video by @melaniecaseyjewelry sharing their hot take on the Cruel Summer singer’s engagement ring. Perez noted the Massachusetts-based designer’s TikTok video prompted a flurry of reactions and got fans discussing Easter eggs.Perez Hilton discussed that Swifties pointed out a possible engraving of the initial “T” on the side of the gold band. He then noted a fan’s theory on Reddit that detailed the ring: “especially when viewed from the top, resembles the new logo the songwriter used in her letter to her fans after she bought back her masters.”How much does Taylor Swift’s engagement ring cost?Ruth Faulkner, an Industry expert and managing editor for Retail Jeweller magazine, said that Taylor Swift’s engagement sparkler is estimated to cost anywhere from £500,000 up to £4 million.The diamond is said to be an eight to 10-carat vintage stone. As per Ruth Faulkner, the diamond that Travis Kelce picked for his soon-to-be bride is “quite rare” for an antique piece.Meanwhile, Jewellery journalist Rachael Taylor, per BBC notes, that the softer sparkle of the Paper Rings singer’s stone is likely noticeable because the diamond was an “antique cut by hand” rather than by machine.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via Instagram (Image via Getty)In an interview with GQ, published on August 12, 2025, Travis talked about his feelings for Taylor. He told the outlet:“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. We’re just two people that are in love… It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly began dating in 2023. Before announcing her engagement, the Grammy winner made her first-ever podcast appearance on her beau’s New Heights podcast on August 13, 2025.During her appearance on the podcast, co-hosted by Jason Kelce, the pair discussed their love life, among other things. The 35-year-old artist also shared that she would be releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.