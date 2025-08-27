Who are Travis Kelce's parents? Details explored after Perez Hilton claims they "hinted" at his engagement with Taylor Swift "days ago"

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement in an article published on August 27, 2025. According to Hilton, the NFL star’s parents had already “hinted” at the news days before it became public.Hilton pointed to the couple’s appearance at ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City over the weekend. Reflecting on the comments they made at the event, Hilton wrote:&quot;It sounds like Travis Kelce’s parents knew about his engagement to Taylor Swift for at least a few days! During a special screening of ESPN’s The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City over the weekend, they both seemingly hinted at their engagement.&quot;Ed and Donna Kelce are the parents of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. At the Kansas City premiere on August 24, 2025, People magazine asked Donna why she believed her younger son was “so happy” at this stage in his life. Donna didn’t mention Taylor Swift but explained that Travis seemed more grounded and focused than ever.&quot;I think his mind is settled. That’s about all I can tell you… I think he feels calm, and he feels like he’s on a mission, and he knows exactly what he wants,&quot; she told the outlet.Hilton noted that Donna Kelce &quot;wasn’t the only one with the hints.&quot; Ed Kelce was also asked the same question, and he directly attributed Travis’s happiness to Taylor Swift.&quot;Taylor [is the reason for his happiness]. There’s no question about it,&quot; Ed Kelce said.Based on their responses, Hilton questioned just how long Ed and Donna had known about their son's engagement to Taylor Swift.More about Ed and Donna KelceFrom L to R: Donna and Ed Kelce (Image via Getty Images)Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was born and raised in Cleveland. Her childhood took a tragic turn when her mother died just after the family moved to the suburbs. At 12 years old, Donna leaned on her younger brother, and their stepmother, Mary, whom the Kelce brothers later knew as “Grandma Murr.”Reflecting on that time, Donna credited Mary for saving their family during her February 6, 2023, appearance on the New Heights podcast.&quot;By the grace of God, if we didn’t have [Mary] I don’t think we would have made it,&quot; Donna said.With Mary’s encouragement, Donna pursued sports in secret despite her father’s objections, competing in track and field at the Junior Olympics and winning. She later told her sons that their Grandma was “ just a lovely lady&quot; and she felt very “fortunate” to be “raised by her.”With that same support, Donna became the first in her family to graduate from college and went on to a 30-year career in banking, including a role with Mastercard.Ed Kelce also grew up in Cleveland and was drawn to football. Coming from a family with a strong military background, he wanted to serve.&quot;Everybody in my family prior to me was in the service…We're also talking about family [that] lived through World War II, so that's what everybody did because that was the background,&quot; Ed said during the aforementioned New Heights episode.However, Ed was rejected by the Army because of a knee injury. He instead joined the Coast Guard, only to be diagnosed with Crohn’s disease during boot camp.AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: GettyDuring the February 6, 2023, New Heights episode, Ed and Donna also shared their love story. They detailed how they met by chance in Cleveland. Donna recalled how she skipped another date after meeting Ed at Fagan’s bar, where their conversation lasted for hours.&quot;I was supposed to go out with a guy that night. We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever,&quot; she said.Ed and Donna married in the late 1970s and raised Jason, born in 1987, and Travis, born in 1989, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Though they divorced after 25 years, Donna said she held no resentment toward Ed.&quot;I don’t hate him. We’re friends to this day. We get along great… We were like a tag team with you two,&quot; she said.In the 2023 documentary, Kelce, Ed explained that they chose to stay together for the boys’ sake. According to him, splitting earlier would have been “a nightmare with the logistics,” as it would make it difficult to take care of their kids.As per the People Magazine report, Donna echoed this sentiment in 2024, during an episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, where she explained that she and Ed “worked together as a team” in raising Jason and Travis Kelce.Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: GettyBoth Ed and Donna have supported their sons in meaningful ways. During the pandemic, Ed relocated to Philadelphia to be closer to Jason, his wife, Kylie, and their children. Donna, meanwhile, showed her unwavering dedication by traveling 1,300 miles in a single day during the 2022 playoffs so she could watch both Jason and Travis Kelce compete on opposite coasts.Outside of football, Donna has also made headlines of her own. In 2023, she gained attention for her growing friendship with Taylor Swift, who had just begun dating Travis.The following year, Donna was named one of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year, honored alongside other high-profile mothers. That same year, she made her acting debut in two Hallmark films, Christmas on Call and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.Ed Kelce shares details on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagementTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, recently gave fans an in-depth look at his son's recent engagement to Taylor Swift.On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in a joint social media post.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; they captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per ABC News 5 Cleveland report dated August 27, 2025, in an exclusive interview with News 5's John Kosich, Ed detailed that his son proposed to Taylor Swift almost two weeks ago, a little more than two years after they started dating.&quot;Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week…he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing...And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road…when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,&quot; Ed Kelce said.Ed noted that Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, had been giving Travis Kelce similar encouragement, reminding him that the act of asking was more important than the setting.When the day came, Travis Kelce chose a romantic garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to get down on one knee and propose. Ed described it as beautiful, sharing how the newly engaged couple quickly began FaceTiming both sets of parents so everyone could be part of the joy.Ed recalled that he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice when the call came through. The second he saw Travis Kelce on the screen with Taylor by his side, he knew what they were about to say before they even spoke.He also revealed that Travis had been considering proposing to Taylor Swift for months, even as far back as last NFL season, though the timing wasn’t right until now.Following her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift recently revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3, 2025.Meanwhile, Travis Kelce remains focused on the NFL’s 2025 season, which will be his 13th year with the Kansas City Chiefs.