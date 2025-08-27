"SHADY!!!"- Perez Hilton reacts after Trump's allegedly "jaw-dropping" comment on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on Tuesday, August 26 and the news stirred the internet. Even President Trump was asked about his thoughts on the engagement announcement.During a cabinet meeting, a reporter asked the president's reaction to the news. In his reply, the POTUS said,“I wish him a lot of luck. No, I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.&quot;Pop culture commentator and blogger Perez Hilton has now reacted to Trump's reaction in his blog.&quot;SHADY!!! We’re rolling our eyes here,&quot; Hilton reacted.Further in his blog, Perez Hilton recalled the reported differences between Trump and the pop star and wrote,&quot;But this is jaw-dropping to hear from The Donald! ESPECIALLY since he has spent so much time attacking the Cruel Summer artist over the past year! We mean, this is the same guy who posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” online — all because she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the last election.&quot;While concluding his blog, Hilton doubted whether the reaction from Trump to Swift and Kelce's engagement was &quot;genuine.&quot;On September 15, 2024, Donald Trump posted &quot;I Hate Taylor Swift&quot; on Truth Social after the Grammy-winning artist extended her support to his opponent. After that, the president has made a swipe at the pop star on different occasions. Recently, while commenting on Sydney Sweeney's controversy, Trump took a shot at Swift.On August 4, Trump took to his Truth Social and praised Sweeney's American Eagle ad. In the same post, he added,&quot;Look at woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.&quot;More about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)The Grammy-winning pop star and the NFL fame fell for each other in 2023, and after dating for nearly two years, the two got engaged on August 26. Taylor Swift posted a series of pictures with Travis Kelce.In one of the pictures, the Love Story singer offered a close glimpse of her engagement ring. The singer shared the post with a playful caption. She wrote,&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨&quot;NBC News confirmed that Travis Kelce purchased the engagement ring from Artifex Fine Jewelry. The news outlet also shared the speculations about the price of the ring from various jewelry experts.Fine jewelry expert Stephanie Gottlieb estimated that the diamond on Swift's ring could cost between $400,000 and $800,000, based on specifications.The engagement announcement came days after Swift made her debut appearance on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast. The podcast episode also made a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views on YouTube in the podcast category.In the episode, Swift shared about her relationship moments with Travis Kelce. She also unveiled details of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the podcast.The year 2025 brings a lot of good news for Taylor Swift. First, in May, she reclaimed her master recordings. She then unveiled her new studio album, which is scheduled to drop on October 3. Now, she has also gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.