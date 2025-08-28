"OMG we LOVE this!!!": Perez Hilton reacts after video of biochemistry teacher canceling exams to celebrate Taylor Swift's engagement goes viral

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts on a viral video of a teacher reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news.American pop star and Super Bowl champion’s engagement news has prompted several viral reactions from fans across the globe, but this reaction has taken the internet by storm. According to The New York Post, a professor from the University of Tennessee has gone viral for cancelling a midterm class over the Cruel Summer singer’s engagement news.The video shared on social media shows the teacher projecting the pair’s Instagram post to his class and saying:“Hello class, as you know we were supposed to have a biochem midterm today, but Taylor and Travis just got engaged. Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus. Class is canceled, get out of here.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter this reaction video received immense views on the internet, and racked up over 280,000 likes on Instagram, Perez Hilton took to his website and quipped:“OMG we LOVE this!!! We guess, the English and PE teacher are getting married… but the biochem professor is pretty darn cool, too!”The media personality described this reaction as “pretty unique,” noting that the whole classroom was captured on camera, “going wild.” Perez pointed out that the “gasps and squeals” in the crowd do not go unnoticed, with one student wasting no time “RUNNING OUT” of the classroom.Meanwhile, according to People, the video was a comedy skit orchestrated by Matthew Pittman, an associate professor in the College of Communication and Information at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The professor shared this video on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.Per Perez Hilton, alleged students also shared some versions of the skit on TikTok. While one TikToker wrote, “I saw Taylor and Travis on the screen so I had to record… Wasn’t expecting this though????” another captioned their video, “Bio sucks but our professor rocks congrats Travis and Taylor.”How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break their engagement news to the world?Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the news of their engagement via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The pair shared a joint post with a carousel of images with a caption:“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”In the images, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was captured getting down on his knees with the backdrop of a romantic garden to ask the Lover singer to marry him. The images also captured Taylor Swift’s engagement ring that Travis reportedly designed with the help of jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 - Source: GettyAs per People, the sparkler features an old mine brilliant cut diamond on a gold band. For the proposal, Taylor Swift wore a striped silk-blend dress by Ralph Lauren. She accessorized her look with tan sandal heels, gold jewelry, and a Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch. Meanwhile, her football player beau looked neat in a navy blue collared shirt, off-white shorts, and brown loafers.For the unversed, weeks before announcing her engagement, Taylor Swift made her podcast debut on Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on August 13, 2025. The artist also announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the podcast. It is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.