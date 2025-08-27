"Transfixed!": Perez Hilton raves about Taylor Swift's engagement ring, says he's "quite literally Bejeweled"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement ring. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the media personality posted a video on YouTube discussing the singer’s engagement ring.

Perez, in his video, mentioned that Taylor Swift’s “ginormous” engagement ring is designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Raving about the ring, the 47-year-old YouTuber said:

“It is between 10 to 12 carats. Holy moly. And yes, it's new, but it is designed to look vintage.”

Perez Hilton praised Travis Kelce’s choice of an antique and vintage-inspired sparkler for Taylor Swift. He mentioned that Laura Taylor, a diamond expert, has revealed that the cut is a “hallmark of antique jewelry” that dates back to the 18th century.

“I am transfixed. Wow. It's big and it's sparkly, but it's classy and not ostentatious. Wow, look at that. It's quite literally bejeweled,” Perez Hilton quipped.

For the uninitiated, the pop star and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, announced their engagement to the world via a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025. They captioned the post:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Perez Hilton says he is “blown away” by Taylor Swift's engagement ring

In his video, Perez Hilton explained the cost estimates from jewelry experts, including Laura Taylor, Abelini founder Nilesh Rakholia, and George the Jeweler, aka George Khalif. The YouTuber praised the ring’s soft square shape as having a “romantic glow” rather than the “sparkle” that engagement rings typically have today.

He mentioned that Travis is believed to have collaborated with the designer to create a custom-made ring. According to Laura Taylor, the yellow gold band possibly appears to be engraved with tiny stars, which adds a “whimsical touch” and a real “storybook quality.”

“We know Taylor loves a story book fairy tale romance and happy ending… I'm still just blown away by this,” said Perez.

Taylor's engagement ring (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift, @killatrav)

Detailing the cost estimates, Perez Hilton stated that Laura Taylor has estimated the price of the singer’s engagement ring to be between $675,000 and $1 million. However, a different diamond expert, Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, has estimated the ring to be worth between $950,000 and $1.27 million.

George the Jeweler, also known as George Khalif, believes that the ring is 20 carats or more and could be valued between $3.5 million and $5 million.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly began dating in 2023. Throughout their relationship, the couple has consistently supported each other at various events, including games, concerts, and other gatherings.

In an interview with GQ in August 2025, Travis Kelce gushed about his relationship with Taylor Swift. He said:

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. We’re just two people that are in love… It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process.”

Meanwhile, Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during her August 14 appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights. The 12-track album is set to be released on October 3, 2025.

