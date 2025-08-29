Dovi Fehler sheds light on the cost of Taylor Swift's engagement diamond ring, claims the "breathtaking" piece is "super rare & hard to find"

Jewelry expert Dovi Fehler offered insights into the potential cost and rarity of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring in a video shared on his Instagram page on August 27, 2025. In the clip, Fehler displayed a diamond piece that closely resembled the one seen on Swift and described it as “super rare and hard to find.”“This is the diamond in Taylor Swift’s engagement ring…These diamonds are super rare and hard to find, and there really aren’t many floating around the market nowadays,” he explained. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce had announced their engagement just a day earlier, on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post. In the post, the couple shared a series of photos capturing their romantic garden proposal, including a close-up shot of the singer’s ring.According to a Page Six report dated August 26, 2025, the piece was custom-designed for Taylor Swift by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine, who collaborated directly with Kelce to bring the design to life.Meanwhile, in his video, Fehler elaborated on the specific qualities of the diamond on Taylor Swift’s ring, describing it as a &quot;breathtaking&quot; 8-carat elongated old mine cushion cut with a rare ratio of over 1.5. He explained that stones of this type could range anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000, depending on the exact color and clarity.“I absolutely love it, and I hope you do, too. Quick disclaimer, obviously, this isn't the actual diamond in her ring, or else I wouldn't be having it in my hand right now. But my goodness, isn't it identical?” he added.Taylor Swift’s vintage engagement ring sparks massive trend in jewellery businessTaylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)As per a Page Six report dated August 28, 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement not only dominated headlines but also influenced jewelry trends in a major way.Experts claimed that Swift’s one-of-a-kind engagement ring, featuring a vintage “old mine cut” diamond, could spark a huge surge in demand for similar styles.Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds told Page Six that the ripple effect was immediate. She explained that Swift’s choice of a hand-cut stone, popular in the 18th and 19th centuries and recognizable by its rounded corners and chunky facets, had ignited global interest almost overnight.“We’re already seeing the ‘Taylor Effect’ in full force,” Laura said.According to the jewelry expert, the impact of Swift’s announcement was staggering. Searches for old mine-cut diamonds reportedly skyrocketed, eclipsing other popular styles by a huge margin.“Searches for old mine cuts have risen by almost 10,000% overnight. It’s now the most searched-for diamond cut this month, with more than 170% more interest than the second most popular cut (cushion), and 427% more than the third (emerald),” she told the outlet.Taylor added that while the style had been gaining momentum in recent years, Taylor Swift’s engagement ring could push it even further into the mainstream.“From a trend perspective, I actually think we’ve seen this vintage style growing in popularity for a little while,” Taylor explained.She cited that designers like Jessica McCormack had antique-inspired pieces, which had been worn by Zendaya and Zoë Kravitz.Before Taylor Swift’s engagement news grabbed headlines, however, Taylor explained that old mine cuts were far from being the top choice among brides-to-be. She noted that these diamonds “aren’t for everyone” and did not always offer the same clarity or sparkle as modern cuts.Some even appeared “darker or a bit off,” but that quality, she said, was part of the charm, and why the ring felt like such a fitting choice for Swift.The expert also emphasized how the design reflected Swift’s personality. She observed that the singer had always leaned into “a more romantic, vintage way of doing things,” such as handwritten letters. So, making a hand-cut diamond ring felt uniquely suited to her.Taylor suggested Swift might have even requested the style in advance from Kelce.Looking at the gem itself, which was estimated to weigh up to 10 carats, the jeweller told Page Six that it could be what is known as a “modern old mine cut”, a diamond shaped in the traditional style but crafted with today’s techniques for refinement and durability.Recently, Taylor Swift announced the release of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, via Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The album is set to release on October 3, 2025.