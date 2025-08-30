"It is an odd pick": Perez Hilton reacts as Meghan Markle breaks silence on real reason behind her using "Sussex" as last name

Meghan Markle recently appeared in an interview for The Circuit, wherein she talked candidly about many aspects of her life. Among other things, in the August 26 interview, Meghan also discussed the reason behind continuing to use "Sussex" as her last name. This led to pop culture blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton react to the comment in his August 29 blog.

Ad

During Meghan's interview, journalist Emily Chang asked the former about her last name, "Sussex." To this, she responded:

“When I got married I changed my name. But it’s a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct... It's a dukedom... So my legal name is Meghan Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex for us works as our family name, and it's the name that we share with our children."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hilton, in his blog, stated that it did not matter what others felt about Harry and Meghan using royal titles; they are the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex." He highlighted that the couple had received the title on their wedding day from Queen Elizabeth II herself. However, he further added:

"If the two want the family to go by it, that’s their choice! Although we can recognize it is an odd pick since they’re in a massive years-long feud with the royal family. It would almost make more sense if it was a way to purposely get back at them! But they swear it’s not, so…"

Ad

Elsewhere in his blog, Perez Hilton noted that despite leaving their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and his wife "leaned into" using the royal titles "even more." He also underscored that the two also launched a website named "Sussex.com" after leaving the British Royal Family.

Perez Hilton further stated in his blog that many people thought the couple was "trying to profit off" the royal family. He noted that despite the criticism, they even put royal titles in their kids' last name.

Ad

In her recent interview, however, Meghan Markle said that no matter what people calls her, she remains the "same person."

What did Meghan Markle say about criticism of her Netflix series?

Feminegra @feminegra In her interview with Emily Chang, Meghan Sussex addressed critics who say they “hate” the show but secretly enjoy it, and pushed back on claims she’s glorifying trad wives.

Ad

In her interview with Emily Chang, the As Ever founder addressed the criticism of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The interview said that despite the show making it to "Top 10" on Netflix globally, there were "mixed reviews." She also played some videos, which took shots at the lifestyle show. Chang asked Meghan Markle how she felt about it.

“I think I knew who I was trying to meet, and so if you know your audience, you know your demographic. Well, they love the show. And my partners love the show, and that’s why we have a season 2 and why we have more fun coming," Meghan Markle said.

Ad

Notably, the duchess was criticized by many for her single-skillet spaghetti featured in the season 1 of With Love, Meghan. Retorting to her critics, she said that many people said negative things online, and then they went home and tried her single-skillet spaghetti recipe. Further talking about her online critics, she said:

"And that’s alright, they’re trying to pay their bills and that’s for them to sort out if they’re comfortable doing it at someone else’s detriment.”

Ad

In an interview, Meghan Markle said the intention behind her lifestyle show was to share “more of herself.” Season 2 of With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on August 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More