"Not over yet": Perez Hilton reacts after allegedly scoring "MAJOR win against Blake Lively" amid subpoena drama - Details explored

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton has been fighting against the subpoena served by Blake Lively's legal team. On July 19, Hilton was subpoenaed by Lively's lawyers in an attempt to get access to his communications. Blake Lively’s team suspected that Hilton was involved in the alleged smear campaign against the actress, orchestrated by Justin Baldoni.

Ad

However, Hilton filed a motion to quash the subpoena, citing the journalistic privilege. A legal issue also arose over the jurisdiction of courts to decide on subpoenas. The podcaster claimed that the jurisdiction should be in Nevada, whereas Blake Lively's lawyers were seeking the hearing in New York.

The hearing on the matter took place on August 28, and Judge Liman from the New York federal court ruled in favor of Perez Hilton, saying that he had no jurisdiction and that the case should be heard in Las Vegas. Hilton appeared in Las Vegas court on Thursday, where The Blast conducted his interview. While sharing this interview via his X handle on August 29, Hilton wrote:

Ad

Trending

"It's not over yet, but this is a MAJOR win against #BlakeLively! All by myself! Without a lawyer!"

Perez @ThePerezHilton It's not over yet, but this is a MAJOR win against #BlakeLively! All by myself! Without a lawyer! Thank you @TheBlastNews!!! Read the article HERE: And, if you're in #LasVegas this coming week, please join me on Tuesday! And, if you're a journalist -

Ad

Now, since the jurisdiction is decided, the hearing on whether to quash the subpoena or compel it on Hilton is scheduled on September 2. The celebrity blogger invited people to the hearing and shared the details of the court proceedings.

"And, if you're in #LasVegas this coming week, please join me on Tuesday! And, if you're a journalist, cover this final hearing! Support! Everyone can attend! September 2nd, Federal Courthouse, 333 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 1:30 PM, Courtroom 7C," Hilton wrote.

Ad

Judge Liman ruled in favor of Perez Hilton, turning down the request of Blake Lively's lawyers

Ad

Perez Hilton, in his August 29 podcast, shared the updates from the Thursday ruling of Judge Liman. Hilton said that he appeared in the Nevada court on August 28, and that he was "nervous." The podcaster recalled that the judge in the Nevada court paused the proceedings and said that he wanted to listen to Judge Liman's take on the jurisdictional matter.

"The judge in Nevada said, 'I'm going to pause proceedings until I hear from Liman how he rules about jurisdiction'... However... he indicated that, well, 'I'm going to let you know now. If Judge Liman rules that he does have jurisdiction, I'm going to transfer it to him.' He said that before I left. That's why I felt like it was such a big loss," he said.

Ad

For the unversed, Perez Hilton had sent Judge Liman a letter in controversial language and called him a "clown." He also accused the judge of favoring Blake Lively. Hence, the podcaster was not expecting a positive outcome given his history with Judge Liman. However, the federal judge ruled in Hilton's favor, which Hilton called a "shocking twist."

"Judge Liman denied her motion to compel in New York because, as I knew, he does not and did not have jurisdiction over me... All these lawyers, four law firms, four of the biggest law firms in America, lost in New York against Lil O'Me Perez L. Woods Hilton," the podcaster added.

Ad

In his August 29 podcast, Perez Hilton shared that he sent an email to Blake Lively's lawyers ahead of Tuesday's hearing and advised them to withdraw subpoenas to save themselves "humiliation and reputational damage of losing."

Perez Hilton claimed that Blake Lively, through this subpoena, has been seeking "privileged information" that is "protected" by the Nevada Shield Law and the federal reporters' privilege. Now, the Nevada court will hear the subpoena issue on September 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More