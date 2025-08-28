"Didn't expect that" - Perez Hilton reacts to Bryan Kohberger's professor revealing details of working with the Idaho murderer

Podcaster and media personality Perez Hilton often shares updates related to Bryan Kohberger, the convicted murderer of Idaho University students. In his August 27, 2025, blog, Hilton reported on the recent interview of John Snyder, who was Bryan Kohberger's criminology professor at Washington State University.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post published on August 24, John Snyder recalled the time when Kohberger was his teaching assistant, calling him an "a**hole." Snyder then shared his impression of Kohberger while talking about allocating him TA duties.

"Bryan quickly disabused me of the idea that I would get a sufficient amount of work out of him, and I quickly figured out he was a bit of a douche. And within a few weeks I realized this was going to be an exceptionally long semester," he said.

Perez Hilton reacted to the professor's remarks about Bryan Kohberger on his blog.

""A bit of a douche." Didn't expect that," he wrote.

During his interview, Snyder also stated that he thought the convicted murderer was a "little odd" when he first met him. He further revealed that once a student had emailed her friend about Koberger at the start of the semester.

"My class's TA looks like a murderer," the email reportedly read.

The professor added that Bryan Kohberger often arrived late in the day and spoke about "inane, stupid, and immature" topics. He described this behavior as Kohberger's "technique," through which he appeared to feel a sense of control for "wasting" Snyder's time.

Hilton, in his blog, noted that Snyder also talked about the time Kohberger had tried to convince the professor to help him get out of a parking ticket. Snyder noted that Kohberger had parked somewhere where he "didn't have a permit" to park.

"The criminology professor tried to explain to this upstart that defendants who think they know more about the law than everyone else tend to face rude awakenings. Kohberger didn't listen. Clearly, right?? This guy thought he could literally get away with murder!" Hilton wrote, continuing on that.

Snyder also recalled the time when the police had come to the campus and searched the office. The police reportedly told the professor that Bryan Kohberger had a list of women, and someone from Snyder's department was also on the list.

Perez Hilton reported on Bryan Kohberger's alleged behavior towards women

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Bryan Kohberger Faced SO MANY Formal Complaints From Women At His College! 🔗

In an August 18 blog, Hilton stated that a criminology professor had reportedly warned colleagues about Bryan Kohberger, saying that if he completed his PhD and became a professor, he would likely be accused of "harassing, stalking, and s*xually abusing" students.

"Little did that educator know how right they were — only he victimized college girls far sooner and far worse than predicted," Hilton added.

Hilton wrote that, as per the new "unsealed documents" released by the Idaho State Police after Bryan Kohberger's sentencing, there were 13 formal complaints filed against him during his tenure as a grad student.

"Most of the complaints were described as "rude and belittling behavior toward women." One staff member said at first she thought he was just awkward — but very soon noticed what the complainants did — a habitual "stating of outspoken discriminatory comments which were homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic in nature,"" Hilton wrote.

Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to the murders of four Idaho University students in 2022, was handed four life sentences without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to another 10 years for burglary. As per the BBC, while sentencing on July 23, 2025, the judge also ordered the convict to pay each victim's family $55,000.

