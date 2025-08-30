"Makes a lot more sense now": Perez Hilton reacts after real reason behind Scott Wolf's estranged wife's arrest comes to light

Perez Hilton has reacted after the real reason behind the arrest of Scott Wolf's wife, Kelley Wolf, was unveiled. As per an exclusive report by US Weekly, the latter was arrested on Tuesday, August 26, after Scott Wolf called the cops on his now-estranged wife.

As per the legal affidavit obtained by US Weekly, the Sheriff's Department was called to their home on Tuesday. The officer noted that Scott Wolf received "multiple text messages" from his wife, followed by a phone call. However, upon answering in front of the officer on speaker phone, no one allegedly answered.

“Scott tried multiple times but no answer before Scott hung up the phone ending the call. Shortly after Scott started receiving a barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people, some of the calls just showed phone numbers others had the callers names listed. Scott said all of the callers were unknown to him," the affidavit continued.

Thereafter, Scott Wolf went to his estranged wife's Instagram account and found out that his contact number was included in a post where he was allegedly referenced as "dimples." In just ten minutes, the 57-year-old reportedly received 24 calls and several text messages from unknown numbers.

Shortly after, the police officer drove to Kelley Wolf's home, but she refused to open the door and talked to him via a window. It was followed by her arrest as the officer believed her "current offense is a felony."

Reacting to the incident in his blog (dated August 28, 2025), Perez Hilton opined,

"Kelley Wolf’s arrest makes a lot more sense now…"

According to US Weekly, court documents indicate that Kelley Wolf was charged with two counts of Class B misdemeanors, and her bond has been set at $5,000. However, she was released shortly after, as per a report by PEOPLE on August 28.

She was ordered not to "consume any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner." Furthermore, the reality TV star would have to "participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behavior, psychological, or psychiatric treatment."

Scott Wolf filed for a restraining order against Kelley Wolf two weeks after they announced their divorce

On June 24, Scott Wolf filed for a restraining order against his estranged wife in Utah, and she was served with it a day later. The restraining order comes two weeks after the couple announced that they were parting ways after 21 years of marriage.

The two tied the knot in 2004 after having met each other two years prior. At present, they have three children, Jackson, Miller, and Lucy. In a heartfelt statement to PEOPLE magazine at that time, Scott announced,

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley. Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Scott Wolf's now-estranged wife also shared news of her separation via a lengthy Instagram post. Sharing an image of a lion and three eagles, she captioned,

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage. This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

She went on to wax lyrical about her husband, calling her "one of the best fathers" and "one of the best partners a woman could have." Thereafter, she explained how their life was "centered around the most extraordinary children."

"My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change," she continued.

Finally, she asked for privacy and thanked her friends, family, and others who had "held space" with love.

Kelley Wolf's friend once called 911 to report the former's allegedly deteriorating mental health

On June 18, PEOPLE magazine reported that Kelley Wolf's friend called 911 and asked for a "mental health team" to be sent to Utah's Sundance Resort. Kelley had reportedly been staying at the resort post her split with Scott Wolf, and the anonymous caller described her friend as "very skittish" and "very anti-help."

“I do not think she will cooperate. I mean we've been trying to get her to get some help for weeks to months,” she had reportedly said in the call.

Kelley's friend revealed that she "created a disturbance in the restaurant" and "threw herself on the ground" before security arrived.

As per PEOPLE, authorities later confirmed that Kelley was taken to a local hospital. Scott Wolf's estranged wife took to Instagram stories shortly after to claim she was being held against her will. After imploring people to check on her kids, she said that she was happier than she'd ever been.

