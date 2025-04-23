How many first responders died in the 9/11 attacks? Candace Owens says "we were lied to about a lot" surrounding the tragedy

Political commentator Candace Owens recently claimed that "we were lied to about a lot" surrounding the 9/11 attacks. While talking about the same in one of her vlogs, which was uploaded on YouTube on April 23, she made the claims.

During the video, implying the same, she stated:

“Tucker mentioned that he was interviewing this guy Curt Weldon... He mentioned… that he was working on a 9/11 documentary… and he sort of, you know, entered by saying 'Back when it happened I didn't have any questions.'"

Here, Owens referred to the interview that Tucker Carlson had with Representative Curt Weldon. It was uploaded on Facebook on April 14, with a caption that read:

“It’s Time to Finally Tell the Truth About 9-11.”

Meanwhile, talking about the 9/11 attacks, Owens added:

“And now more stuff is being revealed and I have questions and I know that… anybody that grew up during 9/11 or remembers it as I do… An indelible part of their childhood knows that we were lied to about a lot.”

The attack Owens talked about here happened on September 11, 2001. Terrorists from the extremist organisation al-Qaeda took control of four aircraft in the morning of September 11, 2001, and struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

In September 2014, New York Magazine reported that 37 Port Authority police officers, 23 NYPD officers, and 343 firefighters and paramedics were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Candace Owens talked about the 9/11 attacks

During the same video, Candace Owens said when Tucker was interviewing Curt Weldon, the latter was to become the "chairman of the House Armed Services Committee." However, things did not go as planned since he "publicly questioned the accuracy of the 911 report.”

Candace Owens further explained:

“For those of you who don’t know, the Warren Commission, and all these commissions and reports are put together after a big event like JFK gets shot. [These] are total shams and he called it out right away thinking that actually the state wanted to get to the bottom of 9/11.”

She then went on to allege:

“Then he started realizing, 'Okay wait a second, why does it seem as though the state is a part of 911?' So in retaliation for him questioning the official 911 report, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter's house and ended his political career.”

Owens then went on to show a clip of the particular interview that Carlson had with Weldon, where the latter could be heard alleging that the 9/11 attacks did not happen because a "group of hijackers got control of some planes."

He further claimed that he had confirmed news that two of the hijackers that were on one of the planes in New York were reportedly working for the CIA. It was allegedly confirmed to Weldon by someone in writing from one of the agencies.

He then said that the CIA had allegedly lost control of them. He further stated that the intelligence reportedly tried three times to transfer the information that could have allegedly prevented the 9/11 attacks.

For context, according to New York Magazine, 2,753 individuals died as a result of the 9/11 attacks.

Furthermore, as per the same source, victims came from a variety of backgrounds and included men, women, and children. Christine Hanson, age 2, was the youngest casualty. Robert Norton, an 82-year-old traveler, was the oldest. Additionally, the 19 terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks were also killed.

All the videos of Candace Owens are available on her YouTube channel.

