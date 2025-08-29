"WTF?"- Perez Hilton reacts to Travis Kelce unfollowing podcast after it reposted shocking Taylor Swift conspiracy theory - Details explored

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently reacted to Travis Kelce reportedly cutting ties with the Pardon My Take podcast for promoting a conspiracy theory about his relationship with Taylor Swift. The podcast, owned by Barstool Sports, reacted to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement announcement by reposting an old clip of comedian Stavros Halkias bashing the athlete.In the video, uploaded on Instagram on August 26, Halkias is depicted aggressively critiquing the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. He accused Travis Kelce of prioritizing a future movie career over playing football and called his relationship with Taylor Swift a &quot;fake relationship&quot; for PR.“Gets a fake relationship. Gets the vaccine. So, the Illuminati gave him a f**king billionaire girlfriend so he can be in f**king movies. Hasn’t f**king focused on football all f**king … year,&quot; he said.He also slammed the NFL, insinuating the league is rigging storylines to entice &quot;little girls&quot; into the sport. The podcast captioned the post “NFL rigged,” presenting it as a reaction to the engagement news. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton reported on his blog on August 28 that fans on Reddit and X had observed that Kelce unfollowed the Pardon My Take account on all social media platforms following the incident.Hilton described the action as Kelce being &quot;DONE&quot; and shutting out his haters, noting that one &quot;can't blame him for making that cut&quot; after such &quot;a mean way to react to his happy news&quot;.Perez Hilton's report also highlighted the personal nature of the attack, writing,&quot;WTF?...Pretty much everything Travis is proud of — his romance and the fact it’s introducing more people to the sport — was just put on blast! Brutal!&quot;Hilton also appeared shocked that the podcast, on which Travis and Jason Kelce had been guests, would deliver that kind of content.JD Vance joins critics questioning NFL impartiality over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementThis is not an isolated case of public figures using the engagement to promote conspiracy theories. Vice President JD Vance recently expressed a separate conspiracy theory.While congratulating the couple in an August 28 interview with USA Today, Vance, a Cincinnati Bengals fan, said he worried the NFL might favor the Kansas City Chiefs because of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, and warned the team to play by the same rules as everyone else.“I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,&quot; he said.These theories reflect wider stories circulating online that claim the NFL rigged games for the Chiefs to allow a significant presidential endorsement by the couple. Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, and the NFL Referees Association have previously called the rigged claims “insulting and preposterous.”As Hilton’s report illustrates, the athlete is intentionally separating himself from places that promote damaging narratives around his personal life.