  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "WTF?"- Perez Hilton reacts to Travis Kelce unfollowing podcast after it reposted shocking Taylor Swift conspiracy theory - Details explored

"WTF?"- Perez Hilton reacts to Travis Kelce unfollowing podcast after it reposted shocking Taylor Swift conspiracy theory - Details explored

By Diana George
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:23 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently reacted to Travis Kelce reportedly cutting ties with the Pardon My Take podcast for promoting a conspiracy theory about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Ad

The podcast, owned by Barstool Sports, reacted to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement announcement by reposting an old clip of comedian Stavros Halkias bashing the athlete.

In the video, uploaded on Instagram on August 26, Halkias is depicted aggressively critiquing the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. He accused Travis Kelce of prioritizing a future movie career over playing football and called his relationship with Taylor Swift a "fake relationship" for PR.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Gets a fake relationship. Gets the vaccine. So, the Illuminati gave him a f**king billionaire girlfriend so he can be in f**king movies. Hasn’t f**king focused on football all f**king … year," he said.

He also slammed the NFL, insinuating the league is rigging storylines to entice "little girls" into the sport. The podcast captioned the post “NFL rigged,” presenting it as a reaction to the engagement news.

Ad
Ad

Perez Hilton reported on his blog on August 28 that fans on Reddit and X had observed that Kelce unfollowed the Pardon My Take account on all social media platforms following the incident.

Hilton described the action as Kelce being "DONE" and shutting out his haters, noting that one "can't blame him for making that cut" after such "a mean way to react to his happy news".

Perez Hilton's report also highlighted the personal nature of the attack, writing,

Ad
"WTF?...Pretty much everything Travis is proud of — his romance and the fact it’s introducing more people to the sport — was just put on blast! Brutal!"

Hilton also appeared shocked that the podcast, on which Travis and Jason Kelce had been guests, would deliver that kind of content.

JD Vance joins critics questioning NFL impartiality over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

This is not an isolated case of public figures using the engagement to promote conspiracy theories. Vice President JD Vance recently expressed a separate conspiracy theory.

Ad

While congratulating the couple in an August 28 interview with USA Today, Vance, a Cincinnati Bengals fan, said he worried the NFL might favor the Kansas City Chiefs because of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, and warned the team to play by the same rules as everyone else.

“I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," he said.
Ad

These theories reflect wider stories circulating online that claim the NFL rigged games for the Chiefs to allow a significant presidential endorsement by the couple. Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, and the NFL Referees Association have previously called the rigged claims “insulting and preposterous.”

As Hilton’s report illustrates, the athlete is intentionally separating himself from places that promote damaging narratives around his personal life.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications