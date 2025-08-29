"Your fave artist's fave artist" - Internet reacts after Lil Wayne congratulates Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce after their engagement news mid-concert

On August 26, 2025, Lil Wayne congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the news of their engagement went viral on social media. The couple, who have been together since 2023, announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post hours before Lil Wayne's concert.The five-photo carousel featured Travis Kelce getting down on one knee and popping the question to the Love Story songstress in a garden.&quot;You English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; the caption read.Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift) Other photos had close-up shots of the two embracing each other and sitting on a bench surrounded by flowers. Talking about the same at the Kansas City concert, rapper Lil Wayne remarked:&quot;I'm dressed in spirit. In the spirit of my man Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations.&quot;The artist even sported a black cardigan, an ensemble that was made iconic by Taylor Swift's 2020 composition, Cardigan, from her album Folklore.At present, Lil Wayne is in the middle of Tha Carter VI tour to promote the album of the same name, which was released on June 6, 2025. The tour started in June, and consists of 36 shows. It is slated to conclude on October 2, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida.Lil Wayne's reaction to Swift and Kelce's engagement has prompted netizens to gush over the same on X. Some popular fan comments are as follows:優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | @AnimeNYC| Watanare SZN @NljigakuliveLINK@PopBase Your fave artist fave artistFolk ⸆⸉ Swift Fan account @SwiftyRuzaLINK@PopBase Oh he's so REAL for that. Tayblessings coming for him!!Pro6lema @pro6lemaLINK@PopBase lol weezy really said traylor... that's cute but i'm still waiting on my phonk collab with wayne 😈One user called Lil Wayne a &quot;real one&quot;, commenting:ⓕ𝑒ｍᎥⓝ𝑒ｍ💪🏾 @NoHoeLeft4Dead_LINK@PopBase Wayne always been a “real one” 🙂‍↔️🤏🏾🤏🏾ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@PopBase Lil Wayne on the right side of history 😭😂Commander In Chief @GcubebreakerLINK@PopBase One great rapper the world has ever gottenMichimoo.eth ⛺ @MischiefHazeLINK@PopBase ohhh cutieee! the world rejoice!In around 48 hours, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post has racked up over 34 million likes on Instagram at the time of writing.Read More: Taylor Swift announces engagement: Five songs that featured marriage themesFlavor Flav volunteers to officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Details exploredTravis and Taylor at the AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens. (Image via Getty) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has been met with congratulatory reactions from a myriad of A-listers from across the music industry. Among them, Flavor Flav even volunteered to officiate the upcoming wedding of the two superstars.Speaking to TMZ on August 27, the self-proclaimed &quot;King Swiftie&quot; said:“I want to congratulate my girl Taylor Swift on her engagement to my boy Travis Kelce. Hey yo, check this out: I knew this was gonna happen. I could not wait for the day to happen, you know what I’m saying? Now my girl Taylor is engaged to my boy. I’m stoked!”Flavor Flav continued:“I can’t wait for the wedding. Not only that, but when y’all get married, let your boy Flavor Flav be the officiator. I would love to officiate the wedding, you know what I’m saying? But most of all, congratulations, Taylor and Travis.&quot;He concluded by showering blessings on the couple, stating:&quot;Taylor Swift, you got the gift.” Taylor attends Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty)The rapper has been a vocal supporter of Swift and even supported her when the Grammy winner was reportedly booed during the 2025 Super Bowl, per People magazine. This happened when the singer made an appearance at the Caesars Superdome to support her beau as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles.&quot;Eagles fans will boo anyone,,, remember when they booed and attacked Santa Claus,??? SANTA CLAUS,!!! The only person who might bring more spirit and joy to people than Taylor Swift,,, and of course your boy Flavor Flav. Just Shake It Off,&quot; Flav wrote on Bluesky on February 10, 2025.In addition to Flavor Flav, Serena Williams spoke out in support of the songstress, imploring her to not &quot;listen to those booo!&quot; via a post on X.It remains to be seen if Flavor Flav gets to officiate the Swift-Kelce wedding. As of writing, an official wedding date hasn't been declared by the couple.Read More: &quot;King Swiftie&quot;- Flavor Flav offers to officiate Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's wedding after viral engagement news