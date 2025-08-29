"King Swiftie"- Flavor Flav offers to officiate Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding after viral engagement news

Flavor Flav has offered to officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after their viral engagement announcement on Tuesday, August 26. Born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., the rapper waxed lyrical about the 14-time Grammy winner in an interview with TMZ and claimed that he always knew her &quot;endgame&quot; would be with Travis Kelce.For the unversed, Swift and Kelce went public with their engagement news via a joint post on Instagram on August 26. The photo carousel featured Kelce getting down on one knee and popping the question to the Love Story songstress in a picturesque garden.&quot;You English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; said the caption.Other photos showed close-up shots of the two hugging each other (presumably after she said yes) and sitting on a bench surrounded by a flower trellis. The post has amassed over 33 million likes within two days at the time of writing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview published by TMZ on August 27, Flavor Flav congratulated the couple and even offered to officiate their wedding. Referring to himself as &quot;King Swiftie,&quot; the rapper spoke:“I want to congratulate my girl Taylor Swift on her engagement to my boy Travis Kelce. Hey yo, check this out: I knew this was gonna happen. I could not wait for the day to happen, you know what I’m saying? Now my girl Taylor is engaged to my boy. I’m stoked!”He further volunteered:“I can’t wait for the wedding. Not only that, but when y’all get married, let your boy Flavor Flav be the officiator. I would love to officiate the wedding, you know what I’m saying? But most of all, congratulations, Taylor and Travis. May God bless you all with the longest, [most] prosperous marriage ever, you hear me? I’m happy for you both. King Swiftie in the building, giving you all of my blessings. Taylor Swift, you got the gift.”This isn't the first time Flavor Flav has volunteered to marry Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In a 2024 interview with US Weekly, the rapper spoke candidly about their relationship. After predicting that they will be &quot;together for a while,&quot; the rapper said:&quot;I hope they are, and if they get married, I want to be the preacher. I want to be the one that marries them.&quot;Flavor Flav has been vocal about his love for Taylor Swift several times in the past. The 66-year-old has been spotted in several Eras Tour shows in the past and has even been spotted exchanging friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties.Read More: When &amp; where did Taylor Swift get engaged? Details explored as Sabrina Carpenter, Donald Trump, Kate Middleton &amp; other A-listers reactTravis Kelce's father says son proposed to Taylor Swift almost 2 weeks ago, reveals how the engagement went downWhen Flavor Flav supported Taylor Swift after fans booed her at the 2025 Super Bowl featuring Travis Kelce2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Source: GettyFlavor Flav was among the many Swifties who supported Taylor Swift after she was booed at the 2025 Super Bowl. On February 9, she attended the game at Caesars Superdome to cheer for Travis Kelce as the Chiefs played the Eagles. When the big screen showed her sitting with Ice Spice, Eagles fans booed. Swift, realizing the reaction was aimed at her, gave a side-eye to the camera and asked, “Wait, what’s going on?” to someone in front of her.Flavor Flav was quick to jump to her defense, slamming the Eagles fans in a Bluesky post. The Public Enemy rapper wrote:&quot;Eagles fans will boo anyone,,, remember when they booed and attacked Santa Claus,??? SANTA CLAUS,!!! The only person who might bring more spirit and joy to people than Taylor Swift,,, and of course your boy Flavor Flav. Just Shake It Off.&quot;The rapper also added the Wikipedia link to the infamous incident that occurred during a Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on December 15, 1968. The Eagles had a torrid season and were sitting at 2-11. With the game tied at halftime, Santa Claus came out as part of the Christmas parade.The Eagles fans threw snowballs and booed Santa Claus to show their frustration with the team's past performances. The match came to be known as The Santa Claus Game.Additionally, tennis superstar Serena Williams showed her support for Swift after the game. Williams was also a part of the Super Bowl halftime show, joining Kendrick Lamar for a quick cameo.“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” she wrote on X after the game.Serena Williams @serenawilliamsLINKI love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce in 2023. As of writing, an official wedding date for the two superstars has not been unveiled.Read More: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly considering settling down in $18M Ohio mansion complete with recording studio after marriageHow long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together? Relationship timeline explored as couple get engaged