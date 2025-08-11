  • home icon
  "That's why I pay for YouTube music" - Netizens react to Lil Wayne's "Dedication" mixtape series being pulled from Apple Music

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:00 GMT
Lil Wayne: LIVE IN CONCERT - Birmingham, AL - Source: Getty
Internet reacts to Lil Wayne's mixtape series being pulled from Apple Music (Image via Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Days after multiple media tabloids published news of Lil Wayne's Dedication mixtape series landing on streaming services for the first time on August 5, 2025, @SaycheeseDGTL reported that the mixtape series was pulled from Apple Music.

The reason for Dedication being taken down from Apple Music was that it was reportedly uploaded illegally. However, the Da Drought series, which also started streaming with the former mixtape series, is still available.

According to Billboard's report dated August 6, 2025, Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., did not make any announcements about the mixtape series being available on Apple Music, adding to the reports of the tracks being uploaded illegally.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the situation, wherein an X user acknowledged the strict content policies of YouTube Music, tweeting:

"That’s why I pay for YouTube music."
@SaycheeseDGTL's post concerning Weezy's mixtape series being taken down from Apple Music garnered a series of responses wherein some questioned who uploaded the projects illegally, while some claimed it was only fair that this happened to the rapper.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper praised his mixtapes, pushing for them to gain more traction than they currently do.

Did Lil Wayne sue Dedication 3 collaborator DJ Drama for illegally selling his music? Details explored amid news of the mixtape being taken off Apple Music

While news concerning Lil Wayne's Dedication mixtapes, spanning from 2005 to 2018, came to light recently, the series made headlines back in 2009. According to Pitchfork's report dated April 2009, Weezy's record label, Cash Money Records, sued Dedication 3 collaborator DJ Drama and others over illegally selling the rapper's music.

Rolling Out's report, dated April 3, 2009, confirmed that it wasn't Lil Wayne who was suing DJ Drama but rather his record label, adding that the lawsuit stemmed from an already filed lawsuit against BCD Music Group. The publication's report mentioned a statement from Cash Money's attorney, Candace Carponter, stating:

“BCD claimed the right to sell the music. So we named them in complaints and they have 30 days to answer the charges, based on when they receive the papers.”
Details of the lawsuit mentioned that summons were sent to Tyree C. Simmons, Cinque Productions Inc., Aphilliates Music Group, Makin Moves Entertainment, Frank Nino, Deep Distribution World Wide Inc., and BCD Music Group.

Weezy&#039;s Instagram Post (Image via Instagram/ @liltunechi)
Weezy's Instagram Post (Image via Instagram/ @liltunechi)

On the other hand, DJ Drama clarified that his relations with Weezy stayed amicable despite the lawsuit. In an email statement to MTV, the DJ mentioned that the case wasn't him vs. Weezy, adding:

"Me and Wayne are good. I am confident that this matter will be resolved quickly without harming the relationships between myself, Wayne and Cash Money Records. However, due to the ongoing nature of this litigation I do not wish to make any further comments."

A few years after Cash Money sued other entities for unlawfully selling Lil Wayne's music, the rapper sued Cash Money for $51 million in 2015. At the time, Weezy claimed that the record label withheld his money and violated his contract terms, delaying his Tha Carter V album multiple times.

According to Billboard's June 2018 report, the record label and the rapper reached a settlement on the lawsuit, reportedly worth $10 million. However, the rapper's attorney, Ron Sweeney, mentioned that particulars of the settlement couldn't be disclosed owing to legal concerns.

In other news, Lil Wayne is currently on The Carter VI tour alongside Tyga, which kicked off on June 6, 2025, in New York. The tour is set to conclude on October 2, 2025, in Florida.

