"Real leaders reward loyalty": Internet reacts to Beyoncé gifting Louis Vuitton to her Cowboy Carter dancers after tour ends 

Marking the highest-grossing country music tour in history, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour ended on July 26, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the tour received attention for Queen Bey's visuals and vocals, it is now making headlines again after dancers of the tour posted Instagram Stories thanking Beyoncé for giving them Louis Vuitton bags. On August 11, 2025, @PopCrave shared screenshots of the IG Stories uploaded by Cowboy Carter tour dancers, one of which included a note written by Queen Bey, reading:&quot;Thank you for all your hard work and dedication the last couple of months. We hope you enjoy your gift and know we really appreciate all your contribution to this tour and its success.&quot;Netizens quickly took to X to share their opinions on the Single Ladies singer recognizing her tour dancers' efforts by gifting them luxury brand bags, with an X user tweeting:Matt Curda @MattCurdaLINKReal leaders reward loyalty 💘Multiple internet users supported Queen Bey's performance, saying the dancers earned the LV benefit.CardCabz.eth | 𝔽rAI @CardCabzLINKThat's so thoughtful of her, they definitely earned it!Mr Shelby @mrshelby101LINKIt’s more than a flex. It’s a way of saying, I see you, I value you, and I’ll spoil you because you earned it.Ankit Bharosh @ankitbharoshLINKBeyoncé showing love to her COWBOY CARTER dancers by gifting them Louis Vuitton after the tour is such a classy move. She truly knows how to appreciate hard work and dedication.アメン @ssinr_LINKbeyoncé showing love to her dancers with gifts respect for always keeping the energy up on stage true queen movesOn the other hand, some netizens criticized the Halo singer's decision to give her tour dancers LV bags, speculating that she hadn't paid them enough. Some even called her &quot;greedy&quot;:domiii☆ @chihiroloverrLINKgiving louis vuitton while ticket prices could’ve funded a small country is wild, she really is pathetic and greedyOxygen 💨 @WhateverVishalLINKPay them Not PR themSome X users also compared Beyoncé's Louis Vuitton bonus for tour dancers to Taylor Swift giving her entire Eras tour crew a bonus:Sebastian Lee @Sebastian_E_LeeLINKThat's cool, except Taylor Swift gave a nearly $200M bonus to everyone who worked on her tour, from dancers, to tech, lighting, wardrobe, truck drivers, etc. And she donated to local charities at every stop on the tour. Shame that Beyonce didn't step up like that.Destiny's Child reunion and 3 other highlights from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour exploredThe Cowboy Carter tour included 32 concerts and began on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Throughout the series, there were several viral moments, from Destiny's Child reunion to Jay-Z joining Queen Bey on stage. While not all Destiny's Child members made it to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour finale, Queen Bey brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage from the popular girl group. The trio performed their 2000 hit Independent Women, followed by 2004's Lose My Breath, and 2001's Bootylicious, among other songs.Destiny's Child reunion on the Cowboy Carter Tour (Image via Instagram/@beyonce)Additionally, one of the highlights of the recently finished tour was 13-year-old Blue Ivy Carter earning praise for her performances alongside other dancers on stage. Multiple clips of Blue Ivy performing on Déjà Vu and Texas Hold 'Em have gone viral on the internet. Besides Blue Ivy's dance performances, another viral moment from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is the involvement of 7-year-old Rumi. Queen Bey's younger daughter made her first on-stage appearance with Blue Ivy on the tour's opening night, when she embraced her mother as she performed Protector.Bey with her daughters on tour(Image via X/ @BuzzingPop)Praising Rumi's efforts, Queen Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, posted a clip of the little one on May 8, 2025, and wrote:&quot;The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she’s taking notes. She doesn’t just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too!&quot;The Cowboy Carter tour became a family affair after Jay-Z made a surprise appearance during the final show in Paris on June 22, 2025. The couple sent the audience into a frenzy by performing their iconic tracks like Drunk In Love and Crazy In Love. In addition to highlighting moments with past collaborators and family, Beyoncé's country album tour also featured visuals like American-Western-inspired looks. Moreover, Bey made several headline-making entrances throughout the tour, including flying across the stadium in a Cadillac, riding a gold mechanical bull during Tyrant, and entering through a huge neon horseshoe.