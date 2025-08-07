Piers Morgan accuses Beyoncé of culturally appropriating Marilyn Monroe through her Levi's ad amid Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle controversy

Two days after Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad campaign was released on August 4, Piers Morgan reacted to one of her looks. He shared a photo of her wearing Levi’s jeans and a shirt, with silver-blonde hair styled like Marilyn Monroe.Morgan captioned the tweet:&quot;Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.&quot;Piers Morgan's tweet has since gone viral, with over 1.2 million views and 34K likes, with many netizens taking to the comments wondering why the Drunk in Love singer was trying to &quot;look white&quot; in the ad.Morgan isn't the only media figure who has expressed his objection to Queen Bey's latest ad campaign with the denim brand. Retweeting a similar picture of the singer from the Levi's photoshoot on Tuesday, August 5, Kelly called it &quot;the opposite of the &quot;Sydney Sweeney ad,&quot; adding:&quot;Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard.&quot;The new short film has three separate segments, containing reimagined moments from Levi's older campaign films, Launderette, Refrigerator, and Pool Hall. It promotes the latest Beyoncé X Levi's collection, which is now live on the brand's official website, select stores, as well as on Bey's own website.Kenny Mitchell, the Global CMO of Levi's, called the collaboration &quot;a new, iconic chapter in Levi's history&quot;.Meanwhile, the Beyhive (Beyoncé's fanbase) has perceived the new ad as a hint that the country singer's long-awaited Act III album might be dropping soon.The upcoming album marks the conclusion of her trilogy, which started in 2022 with the release of her dance-pop album, Renaissance. It was followed by country-inspired Cowboy Carter in 2025.Beyoncé reunited with Destiny's Child in the final show of her Cowboy Carter Tour2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 - Source: GettyBeyoncé's Levi's ad campaign dropped nearly a week after the singer ended her Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas. On her final show at Paradise's Allegiant Stadium, the Grown Woman singer reunited with her former group Destiny's Child, bringing out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage.The trio performed for the audience their most-loved songs, Bootylicious and Lose My Breath. They also joined Bey for a rendition of her 2022 track Energy. This was the third time the trio was reuniting, with the group first coming together in Bey's Super Bowl Halftime show back in 2013, and then five years later in her Coachella headlining set.In addition to Rowlannd and Williams, the country singer's daughter, Blue Ivy, also made a brief appearance on stage during her set. In her previous Las Vegas show, Bey also brought out her husband, Jay-Z, and Shaboozey for cameos.According to the BBC, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour supported its namesake Grammy-winning album from 2024, and has broken ticket records for its London and Paris shows.