Did Blake Lively subpoena Scooter Braun? Billy Bush questions whether Taylor Swift has anything to do with actress's latest summon

In the latest development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama, reports are coming in that Lively's legal team is all set to subpoena Scooter Braun's K-pop company HYBE America. Deadline reported on June 10, 2025, that a Subpoena notice was sent on June 10 and would be served on Thursday, June 12. However, Lively did not subpoena Scooter Braun as an individual, but his company, HYBE America.

Entertainment and political news commentator Billy Bush has now commented on this in a video uploaded on his X account on June 11. In the video, Billy Bush also questioned whether it has to do with Lively's old friend Taylor Swift, who has had issues with Swift after his label bought the ownership of pop singer's Master recordings, which Taylor Swift recently bought back.

However, he clarified in the video that Braun has not been subpoenaed at all and slammed some media reports for using titles that seemingly make it appear as if Scooter Braun is being subpoenaed.

"It never ends with the media so the latest from People magazine is that Blake Lively has subpoenaed Scooter Braun...Does this have to do with Taylor Swift, of course who's had issues with Scooter over her master recordings for the longest time? But the fact is, if you look at the subpoena, he's not subpoenaed at all." Bush said

He added,

"She's not subpoenaing him, she's subpoenaing the company in which he is a minority shareholder, HYBE, ok....Scooter Braun is not mentioned in the subpoena."

Bush further called out these types of reporting antics and claimed that the media is using Braun's name just for clickbait, even though he is just a minority holder in HYBE.

Why is Blake Lively subpoenaing Scooter Braun's company?

According to a June 10 report from Deadline, the company of "very public Baldoni buddy," Scooter Braun, is being subpoenaed by Blake Lively. The report stated that the subpoena would be served on June 12, 2025. The company in question here is the US wing of K-Pop company HBYE, where Scooter Braun has been serving as the CEO since 2023.

Braun took the position two years later after his corporation, Ithaca Holdings, merged with the Korean parent company holding HYBE. The report stated that, with this new subpoena, Lively's team is seeking some documents from Braun's company related to crisis manager Melissa Nathan, who is also a co-defendant in the Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Melissa was accused by the Lively team of orchestrating the smear campaign against Blake Lively.

Billy Bush also talked about the reason for this subpoena in his video posted on X.

"They want to subpoena HYBE. Blake is to see what HYBE invested in Melissa Nathan's PR firm. They are an investor in Melissa's firm so they want to see what attachments she has there for some reason. They are very hungry for Melissa Nathan. Now Justin Baldoni's, you know, one of his publicists in Wayfarer," Bush said.

What was the issue between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun?

The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun started in 2019, when Braun's company Ithaca Holdings acquired Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group, which had the rights to Swift's Master recordings. As per Us Weekly, Taylor Swift criticized this deal in a long Tumblr post.

In November 2019, Swift shared an open letter on Twitter, claiming that Borchetta and Braun told her she couldn't perform on her master recordings at the AMA. Later in 2020, Braun sold Swift's first six albums to Shamrock Holdings in a $300 million-plus deal. Swift went on to release the re-recorded versions of four of these albums over the course of these years. Meanwhile, both sides have made comments and statements about the dispute. Ultimately, in May 2025, the pop star reclaimed the ownership rights to her master recordings.

In the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama, on Monday, federal judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the $400 million extortion and defamation lawsuit filed by Baldoni against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as per BBC. The judge also granted the motion to dismiss the $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by Baldoni's team against The New York Times.

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda.



