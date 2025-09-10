When will The History of Sound premiere? Release date, cast details and more

The History of Sound is one of the most highly discussed films of 2025, weaving together history, music, and romance into a moving love and memory film. Directed by Oliver Hermanus and adapted from Ben Shattuck's title piece from his collection The History of Sound: The History of Sound and Origin Stories with leading men Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor.It premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025, and is also in consideration for the Palme d'Or. The History of Sound has won over hearts with its gentle storytelling and sweeping landscapes. Releasing in the United States through Mubi, the film will open in theaters on September 12, 2025.When is The History of Sound releasing and who stars in it?The History of Sound (Image Via MUBI)Following its world premiere at Cannes in May, the film officially opens in U.S. theaters on September 12, 2025. Focus Features/Universal Pictures International is distributing internationally, paving the way for a broad release in foreign countries.The movie reunites two of the most interesting performers of their generation. Paul Mescal is Lionel Worthing, and the older Lionel is portrayed by veteran actor Chris Cooper. David White is Josh O'Connor, Lionel's lover and friend whose actions propel much of the plot.The cast consists of Molly Price as Lionel's mother, Raphael Sbarge as Lionel Worthing Sr., Hadley Robinson as Belle, Emma Canning as Clarissa, Briana Middleton as Thankful Mary Swain, Gary Raymond as William, Alison Bartlett as Samantha, and Michael Schantz as Bob.Read More: Where to watch Honey Don't! movie? Streaming details exploredWhat is The History of Sound about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe History of Sound is a romantic story portrayed through music and history. The film begins in 1917 as Lionel and David meet for the first time at the Boston Music Conservatory.As their friendship grows, they become lovers, unaware of the threat of World War I looming over their shoulders. Upon David's return from the war, the two set out on a trip through rural Maine in the year 1920.Commissioned to gather folk songs for research purposes, they drive from village to village, taping the voices of everyday people while mending the cracks in their own relationship.The film not only examines romance, but also how memory creates human connection. Through preserving music, Lionel and David try to preserve their love as life goes on after them. The film interweaves questions of history, identity, and desire. The path to the big screen for The History of Sound started at End Cue, the film production business that initially discovered Shattuck's short story in the published literary magazine The Common. Director Oliver Hermanus, who also directed Living (2022), came aboard at the treatment stage and assisted in developing the screenplay with Shattuck.Production was originally scheduled in October 2021 with leads Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor. Filming was, however, brought to a stop since the two actors had other big-name productions in which they were involved. Filming only commenced in February 2024 after Hermanus concluded working on his limited series, Mary &amp; George.Filming was done across different locations, beginning with Massachusetts and New Jersey, before moving to Tarquinia, Italy, which substituted some of the story. In New Jersey, the Oakley Farm Museum in Freehold Township was converted into a Maine cabin for the key scenes.The shoot was initially noticed by fans when Mescal and O'Connor were spotted together in character. Most notably, O'Connor also taught himself how to play the piano for the role, filming those scenes before departing to promote Challengers.Read More: The Long Walk: Full list of cast and characters exploredThe film will have its official release in the United States on September 12, 2025.