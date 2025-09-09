Where to watch Honey Don't! movie? Streaming details explored

Honey Don't! is a crime-comedy feature directed by Ethan Coen and co-written with Tricia Cooke and distributed by Focus Features, which premiered in theaters on August 22, 2025, and serves as the second film of Coen and Cooke's unofficial 'lesbian B-movie trilogy' after Drive-Away Dolls (2024). Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O'Donahue, with Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone, Chris Evans as Reverend Drew Devlin, Charlie Day, Kristen Connolly, and Talia Ryder.

Honey Don’t! will be released digitally on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Honey Don't! can be bought digitally, ranging from $24.99 or rented for 48 hours for $19.99 on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Google TV, and YouTube. The runtime is 89 minutes.

Blu-ray and DVD details have not yet been released. The movie will become available on Peacock later in 2025, as part of Focus Features' distribution by Universal Pictures.

Streaming and digital availability of Honey Don't!

Honey Don't! will be digitally released beginning Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The movie is currently available on the following platforms:

Amazon Prime Video: The movie can be bought for $24.99 or rented for $19.99. Rentals permit 48 hours to watch after playback has started. Streams are made available in 4K UHD with subtitles.

The movie can be bought for $24.99 or rented for $19.99. Rentals permit 48 hours to watch after playback has started. Streams are made available in 4K UHD with subtitles. Apple TV : The film can be bought digitally for $24.99 or rented for $19.99. Provides 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and subtitle choices.

: The film can be bought digitally for $24.99 or rented for $19.99. Provides 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and subtitle choices. Fandango At Home : Viewers can purchase the movie on the platform or rent it. The purchase includes access to bonus features, if available.

: Viewers can purchase the movie on the platform or rent it. The purchase includes access to bonus features, if available. Google TV/YouTube Movies : Honey Don't! can be bought digitally or rented and played back in English audio with closed captions.

: Honey Don't! can be bought digitally or rented and played back in English audio with closed captions. Peacock : The film has yet to appear on Peacock but will be streaming on the service later in 2025 after its theatrical and digital windows.

: The film has yet to appear on Peacock but will be streaming on the service later in 2025 after its theatrical and digital windows. Other services: Depending on the device and region, availability is variable. Prices are usually in line with other platforms.

Pricing and availability may vary depending on location and device. It is recommended to check each platform directly for the most accurate details.

About the Honey Don’t! movie

Honey Don't! follows Honey O’Donahue (Margaret Qualley), a private detective investigating a murder case connected to a religious cult. Honey gets assistance from her police source, MG Falcone, and finds out that Mia was involved with the Four-Way Temple, Reverend Drew Devlin's cult that secretly fronts for a drug enterprise.

As Honey digs deeper, Drew's network starts to disintegrate as dealers become violent, henchmen are murdered, and Drew himself is dispatched by Chère, the liaison for the traffickers.

In the midst of it all, Honey weighs family issues with a tumultuous but escalating relationship with MG. When she learns that MG kidnapped her niece Corinne and is guilty of Mia's murder and other murders, the case becomes fatally personal. Cornered and having to protect herself, Honey shoots MG and frees Corinne. Afterward, police link MG to a series of unsolved murders, and Honey spots Chère at a stoplight, foretelling more danger to come.

