7 Cillian Murphy Movies and Shows to Watch While You Wait for His Next Release Steve

Cillian Murphy stands as one of the most seasoned actors. His upcoming movie Steve premieres in theatres in September 2025. The film features Murphy as a head teacher handling a reform school for boys with behavioural and temperament issues.

He battles for the survival of the school while managing his mental health. The movie reimagines Max Porter's 2023 bestseller Shy from the headteacher's perspective. Cillian Murphy has built an impressive career spanning horror, drama, and thriller genres. His filmography includes iconic roles in Christopher Nolan movies and the popular show Peaky Blinders.

Murphy's potential to portray complicated characters has earned him critical acclaim and viewers' appreciation. His acting ranges from psychological thrillers to period dramas. The Irish actor continues to choose challenging and diverse roles throughout his career.

Peaky Blinders, 28 Days Later, Dunkirk, and four other Cillian Murphy movies and shows to watch if you are waiting for his next release, Steve

1) Oppenheimer

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in his Oscar-winning performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie chronicles the physicist's life during the Manhattan Project. Murphy channels the scientist's internal conflicts about creating the atomic bomb. The film explores Oppenheimer's relationship with colleagues and government officials. Director Christopher Nolan crafts a biographical drama about moral consequences and scientific achievements.

The movie examines how Oppenheimer deals with the aftermath of his work. Murphy's performance captures the complications of a man who changes through his creation. The film received a lot of critical acclaim and several Academy Awards. Cillian Murphy's performance earned him the Best Actor Oscar for this role.

Oppenheimer is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Peaky Blinders

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show features Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, a Birmingham gang leader. The show takes place in post-World War I England. Murphy's character runs a crime syndicate while dealing with trauma from the war.

The premise of the story follows the Shelby family's rise in the criminal underworld. Thomas Shelby navigates business deals, politics, and rival gangs. The show spans over six seasons of family drama and crime drama. Murphy displays a character who is like an underdog, ruthless and intelligent.

The series became a cultural phenomenon with worldwide success. Cillian Murphy's role as Tommy Shelby became his most popular role. The show concluded after delivering compelling narratives across several episodes.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) 28 Days Later

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

28 Days Later marks one of Cillian Murphy's early breakthrough roles. The movie starts with Murphy's character Jim waking up in an empty London hospital. He learns that a virus has turned a lot of people into rage-infused infected beings. Jim encounters other survivors trying to navigate the post-apocalyptic landscape. The film follows their journey to find security and answers about the outbreak.

Danny Boyle, the director, creates a zombie movie that emphasizes human morality and survival. The infected attack and move fast with extreme violence. Jim transforms from a helpless, confused survivor into someone willing to fight for others. Cillian Murphy delivers an engaging performance as an ordinary man who encounters extraordinary challenges. The movie revitalized the zombie genre with its raw and intense approach.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Dunkirk

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents Cillian Murphy as a traumatized soldier rescued from a sinking ship. The movie depicts the evacuation of British forces from France during World War II. Murphy's character suffers from extreme war trauma and post-traumatic stress.

His presence on the rescue boat creates tension among the crew members. The soldier's condition represents the psychological cost of war on military personnel. The director Christopher Nolan crafts the story from three different perspectives.

Murphy's acting displays how war affects the human mind beyond physical hurt. The character's trauma influences his interactions with other civilians and soldiers. Cillian Murphy displays the soldier's mental chaos with nuanced but convincing acting. The movie received critical acclaim for its raw depiction of wartime experience.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) A Quiet Place Part II

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A Quiet Place Part II features Cillian Murphy as Emmett, a family friend turned reluctant supporter. The movie continues the story of a family surviving in a world invaded by sound-hunting creatures. Murphy's character has become isolated and bitter after losing his own people.

He initially refuses to help the Abbott family in their struggle for survival. Emmett eventually agreed to assist them in funding a safe home. The film displays how the apocalypse has transformed different people in different ways.

Murphy plays a man who has lost hope but finds reason to care again. His character development displays the journey from despair to renewed motivation.

Cillian Murphy brings nuance to a supporting role that becomes key to the plot. The movie builds on the original success with emotional stakes and continued success.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Red Eye

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film stars Cillian Murphy as Jackson Rippner, a charming but menacing terrorist. The premise of the movie takes place almost entirely on an airplane during a night flight. Murphy's character sits next to Lisa, portrayed by Rachel McAdams, and reveals his evil plan.

He compels her to help assassinate a government official by threatening her father's life. The film becomes a psychological thriller set entirely in an airplane's cramped space.

Jackson utilizes manipulation and threats to control Lisa throughout the flight. Director Wes Craven creates stakes and tension through claustrophobic settings and psychological pressure.

Murphy displays a villain who appears friendly but gradually reveals his real nature. His acting balances underlying menace and charm effectively. Cillian Murphy displays his potential to play antagonistic roles with deep intensity.

This thriller is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) The Dark Knight

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie includes Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane, also called Scarecrow. The movie primarily focuses on Batman's conflict with the Joker in Gotham City. Murphy's character appears in a popular scene where he presides over a kangaroo court. Scarescrow utilizes fear toxin to terrorize his victims in these judicial proceedings.

The sequence displays how Gotham has descended into chaos under criminal rule. Dr Crane's appearance connects the story to the former movie Batman Begins.

Murphy brings his psychological villain back with a similar unsettling presence. His limited but impactful scene adds to the movie's explorations of justice and fear. Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow remains a popular part of Nolan's Batman trilogy. The character represents the psychological threats that Batman encounters beyond physical opponents.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Cillian Murphy movies and shows to watch while you wait for his next release, Steve.

