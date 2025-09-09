When will The Wrong Paris premiere? Release date, cast details and more

Romantic comedies live on misunderstandings, and The Wrong Paris takes the concept to the next level. The new Netflix movie turns a common trope on its side: a romance that was meant to flower under the Eiffel Tower instead develops in small-town Texas.With its lighthearted premise, star-studded cast, and satirical commentary on dating shows, the film is already creating buzz even before it hits the screens.Directed by Janeen Damian, The Wrong Paris mixes comedy, love, and reality TV satire into a single tale that's both fanciful yet anchored in universal themes. The movie will bring together lighthearted moments and emotional intensity as it traces the journey of a single woman from despair to sudden love.Netflix has already announced its release on September 12, 2025.When and where is The Wrong Paris releasing, and who stars in it?The Wrong Paris will premiere globally on Netflix on September 12, 2025, making it possible for an international audience to be part of the laughs and twists. Miranda Cosgrove plays Dawn, the lead character whose Parisian adventure dreams go awry in a hurry.Cosgrove, who has appeared in iCarly and Despicable Me, is joined by Pierson Fodé, who portrays Trey, the bachelor around whom the reality dating show revolves.The supporting cast is full of familiar names from television and film. Madison Pettis stars as Alexis, and Torrance Coombs plays Carl. Frances Fisher, an indie film and big drama vet, plays Birdie, and Yvonne Orji stars as Rachel. The cast is rounded out by Hannah Stocking, Madeleine Arthur, Naika Toussaint, Christin Park, Veronica Long, Emilija Baranac, and Ava Bianchi.The romcom is directed by Janeen Damian and based on a screenplay by Nicole Henrich. MPCA's Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian are the producers. Shooting took place in Vancouver and Agassiz, British Columbia, in September and October 2024, with Canadian locations standing in for Paris, Texas, and the on-stage Paris, France, of the narrative.Read More: Where to watch Men of War movie? Streaming details exploredWhat is The Wrong Paris about?The Wrong Paris (Image Via Netflix)The Wrong Paris is a fish-out-of-water romance comedy with a twist. It is the tale of Dawn, an up-and-coming artist who aspires to study in Paris, France. With no money and dreams of pursuing her aspirations, she applies for a reality dating show titled The Honeypot.The potential? A luxurious holiday in the City of Love. The harsh reality? One naughty prank that gets her to Paris, Texas, mere minutes from her tiny hometown.The elaborate hoax includes a pretend international flight, with the simulation of flying the contestants over the Atlantic. When Dawn finds out she hasn't arrived in France but in the middle of Texas, she's livid. Her strategy is straightforward: get herself knocked out of the competition or endure it till she takes home the prize money that will fund her art school education.But in the midst of navigating the show's absurdity, something unexpected happens: she starts to fall for Trey, the bachelor at the show's center.While the story unfolds, The Wrong Paris goes into more than romance. It ventures into mistaken identity, ambition, and discovering true connections among unsuspecting places.The love story of Dawn is not only about romance but also about discovering how to deal with the unexpected and redefine what success actually signifies.The official synopsis of the movie reads,&quot;A woman joins a dating show thinking it's in Paris, France for an art opportunity, but it's actually in Paris, Texas. She tries to get eliminated until falling for the bachelor, complicating her plans.&quot;Read More: &quot;Please, like me&quot;: Channing Tatum reveals why he is afraid to work with Kirsten DunstThe Wrong Paris releases on Netflix on September 12, 2025.