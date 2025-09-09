Where to watch Men of War movie? Streaming details explored

Men of War is a political documentary directed by Billy Corben and Jen Gatien and distributed by Neon. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2024. The film was screened at CPH:DOX in Denmark in March 2025, where it bagged a nomination for the F:ACT Award.

The documentary investigates the failed 2020 Operation Gideon coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with access to key players and exclusive footage.

As reported by Variety, Men of War is scheduled to release digitally via PVOD (premium video-on-demand) on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with Neon distributing the release. While PVOD availability has been confirmed, specific listings for Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video have not yet been officially announced. The film's runtime is 98 minutes.

Blu-ray and DVD details have not yet been revealed. The film is expected to stream on MUBI beginning September 9, 2025, with additional availability expected to be announced later.

Streaming and digital availability of Men of War

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Neon)

Men of War is expected to be available with PVOD platforms, though some details remain unconfirmed:

Amazon Prime Video : The movie's availability is anticipated, but no official confirmation has been announced as of yet.

: The movie's availability is anticipated, but no official confirmation has been announced as of yet. Apple TV : The movie is expected to be part of the PVOD rollout, but official announcement is awaited.

: The movie is expected to be part of the PVOD rollout, but official announcement is awaited. Other services: Depending on region and device, the film may appear on additional PVOD outlets.

Pricing and platform details are subject to confirmation. Viewers are advised to check each service for the most accurate information.

About the Men of War documentary

Men of War explores the real events of May 2020, when roughly 60 Venezuelan dissidents and two former US Green Berets attempted to enter Venezuela by boat to oust Nicolás Maduro from power. The mission was led by ex-Green Beret and private military contractor Jordan Goudreau, who styled himself as a real-life action hero but soon became the center of an international fiasco.

The film features exclusive interviews, including conversations with political strategist J.J. Rendón, prison recordings of retired Venezuelan General Cliver Alcalá Cordones, and behind-the-scenes documentation of the fallout, ranging from FBI surveillance to Interpol notices and civil lawsuits.

Prior to the documentary’s TIFF debut, Neon’s EVP of nonfiction, Dan O’Meara, explained why Men of War appealed to the company. On August 19, 2025, he exclusively told Variety:

“Every part of [Goudreau’s] project felt ill-conceived and impossible, They approached [Venezuela] by boat, and that boat broke down. There also were not that many guys involved. Everybody was wondering, ‘What were these guys thinking?

He further said:

''How could they have thought that they were going to get away with this, and at whose behest?’ Jordan was made this laughing stock. As it turns out, he was working for and had been hired by very powerful people in the Venezuelan opposition party, and he was in touch with the White House.''

Dan O’Meara added that Goudreau believed he had the tacit backing of the Trump administration:

''Mike Pence’s people were giving [Goudreau] the tacit wink-wink like, ‘If this all works out, you will have our support.’ Jordan was also in touch with Keith Schiller, Trump’s former bodyguard. So, he believed at the time that he was undertaking a project that had the blessing of the Trump administration.”

Beyond the spectacle, Men of War sheds light on the deeper political ties surrounding the coup.

