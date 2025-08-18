The CNN docuseries American Prince: JFK Jr. explores the life, legacy, and personal journey of John F. Kennedy Jr. It unveils private experiences that helped shape the man behind the public figure. The three-part documentary focuses on a very personal letter that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wrote to her son days before her demise in 1994.

Gary Ginsberg, a family friend, wrote about the letter in his book American Prince: JFK Jr. It shows Jackie Kennedy's hopes for her then-33-year-old son and the challenges associated with being a Kennedy.

In it, she writes, “All I can ask is that you continue to make me, the Kennedy family and yourself proud.”

The letter from Jackie Kennedy to her son, featured in American Prince: JFK Jr.

Jackie Kennedy (Image via Getty)

The letter shows that former First Lady of the USA, Jackie Kennedy, knew how hard it would be for John to carry the lineage of one of America's most famous families. She wrote,

"I know how hard it will always be for you to be a Kennedy, even though we brought you into this world as an innocent."

She told him that he held a special position in history, no matter what he does with his life. The last paragraph of the letter, in which Jackie tells John to make her, the family, and himself proud, shows both instruction and expectation.

The docuseries uses the letter to explore the bond between the mother and the son. It explores how being part of the Kennedy family shaped John's life, and his personal and public expectations were intertwined throughout his professional and personal choices.

American Prince: JFK Jr. portrays this letter as a personal farewell and a final expression of Jackie Kennedy's support for her son.

What happened to Jackie Kennedy?

American Prince: JFK Jr. (Image via CNN)

Jackie Kennedy wrote the letter while facing a terminal diagnosis. In December 1993, doctors found out she had non-Hodgkin lymphoma and started her on treatment.

By March 1994, the cancer had progressed to her brain, spinal cord, and liver. As per the PRIMETIMER report of August 17, 1025, Jackie Kennedy publicly stated that she would stop getting medical care, and passed away in May 1994.

During the same time, Jackie Radziwill's nephew, Anthony, had testicular cancer again. In the book American Prince: JFK Jr., his wife, Carole Radziwill, discusses how Jackie and Anthony told each other about their diagnoses in the same phone call.

Anthony died less than a month before John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister Lauren Bessette died in a plane crash on Martha's Vineyard in 1999. Carole Radziwill remembered how Jackie affected John's work and personal life.

She said that the death of the former First Lady was a turning point for John. He was really sad, but he also had the freedom to make his own decisions, regarding his profession and personal relationships.

Who is John F. Kennedy Jr.?

At the 1999 White House Correspondents' Dinner (Image via Getty)

John F. Kennedy Jr., son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, was born shortly after his father’s 1960 election victory. He spent his early years under public scrutiny and grew up in the White House with his sister, Caroline Kennedy.

Following the assassination of President Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy guided her children through grief and public life. Tragedy struck again in 1968 with the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the younger brother of JFK.

Jackie sought stability for her children by enrolling them in prestigious schools and later marrying shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. John F. Kennedy Jr. pursued law at New York University and became an assistant district attorney in Manhattan, where he maintained a record of successful prosecutions.

Despite his legal career, John shifted to publishing, founding George magazine in 1995. The publication blended politics and pop culture, reflecting his interest in both subjects. American Prince: JFK Jr. emphasizes that while he avoided formal politics, John remained engaged in public discourse and shaped a distinct professional identity separate from the political ambitions of his family.

John F. Kennedy Jr.'s personal life

John F. Kennedy Jr. married Carolyn Bessette in 1996. American Prince: JFK Jr. shows that Jackie never met Carolyn because their relationship was still clandestine when the former passed. The series examines how Carolyn and John managed the public expectations of the Kennedy family while trying to lead their own lives.

Carole Radziwill said that the two were outsiders in the family because they both came from humble beginnings. American Prince: JFK Jr. talks about how hard it is to balance your personal life with the attention of one of the most renowned families in America. So, Jackie Kennedy's letter serves as a guide for John, offering him both support and a reminder of his family duties.

American Prince: JFK Jr. chronicles John F. Kennedy Jr.’s life through archival footage, interviews, and personal documents, with Jackie Kennedy’s final letter as a central focus.

