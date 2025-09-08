5 reasons to watch 'Highest 2 Lowest'

Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest premiered on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025, and is already taking fans by storm. After a successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year, the crime thriller was acquired by A24 for theatrical release. The star power both in front of and behind the scenes paid off, earning critical acclaim for its accurate portrayal of New York City's colorful chaos.

David King (Denzel Washington) is a music mogul whose life trajectory changes when his son, Trey, is kidnapped for ransom. When it becomes a case of mistaken identity, David must forego his lofty plans of buying out his partner's stake in the company and reassess his entire life. Amidst the panic, the reality of life in the Big Apple sets in.

From the plot to the casting, many intriguing facts about Highest 2 Lowest make it a must-watch.

Why should fans watch Highest 2 Lowest? Iconic collaborations, casting, and more

1) It is based on a cult classic by Akira Kurosawa

Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright in the Kurosawa-inspired movie (Image via YouTube/A24)

Akira Kurosawa was a Japanese director who revolutionized 20th-century films. His bold and refreshing movies toed the line between his western influences and personal style, earning him the Academy Award for lifetime achievement. While his 1963 crime drama High and Low went under the radar compared to other classics like Rashomon and Seven Samurai, it garnered a cult following later on.

Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest was inspired by his 1963 classic. The plot is similar: A wealthy Japanese businessman named Kingo Gondo is set to buy out a major shoe company with his wealth. But in a case of mistaken identity, his chauffeur's son is kidnapped instead of his own, and Gondo must decide between building a business empire and standing by his chauffeur.

Cinema lovers must watch Highest 2 Lowest to see how the legendary Kurosawa's vision translates to present-day moral conundrums. It is a reflection of cinema's and, by extension, society's growth over the past six decades. Steve Pond of The Wrap commented on the director's style in a review published on May 19, 2025:

"Overhauling and updating Kurosawa’s film by turning the lead character from a shoe executive to a music mogul, it simultaneously drags the story into the social-media age and uses it to pay tribute to older urban dramas.”

2) Spike Lee and Denzel Washington's collaboration

Lee and Washington at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Highest 2 Lowest" (Image via Getty)

Cinema lovers know the success of the Lee-Washington combination. Throughout the 90s and early 2000s, they created an unshakeable socio-cultural impact. The most notable of the four collaborations is Malcolm X (1992), a document of the titular human rights activist with a volatile relationship with religion. Denzel Washington was nominated for an Academy Award for his chilling portrayal.

Highest 2 Lowest continues their legacy, marking their fifth collaboration. The movie comes almost two decades after their previous partnership, which was the 2006 heist drama Inside Man. The movie is Lee's best commercial success to date, which makes their 2025 venture an intriguing watch. The duo keeps their impactful magic alive with powerhouse performances.

3) Highest 2 Lowest is a combination of entertainment and social commentary

Denzel Washington leads the movie's dual tonality (Image via YouTube/A24)

Spike Lee's rendition of the 1963 classic Kurosawa movie is the best of both worlds. He uses the crime thriller genre to set up a punchy and flashy premise, and through that situation, comments about interpersonal relationships, class hierarchy, and the power of sacrifice in a predominantly dog-eats-dog world. The combination makes it both entertaining and thought-provoking.

While critics couldn't help but compare it to High and Low, the movie received praise as a standalone piece of media. It was a success at the Cannes Film Festival. Film critic Pete Hammond of Deadline commented after the screening on May 19, 2025:

"The premise [of Highest 2 Lowest] fits like a glove with the music industry, and Washington is smooth as silk, delivering one of his best recent performances as a man caught in an impossible moral quandary."

4) The movie's supporting cast

The supporting cast of "Highest 2 Lowest" is star-studded (Image via Getty)

When a movie is set in the world of music, it is only warranted that musicians make an appearance. For starters, award-winning musician and Rihanna's partner, A$AP Rocky, plays the film's main antagonist: Yung Felon, an aspiring musician who takes matters into his own hands after David King does not give him a shot in the industry. He kidnaps Kyle, thinking it's King's son, Trey.

Emerging artist Ice Spice also debuts in a minor role as Marisol Cepeda. Apart from musicians, the neo-noir thriller is jam-packed with stardom. Academy Award nominee Jeffery Wright plays King's chauffeur, Paul, and Spike Lee's long-time on-screen collaboration with Ilfenesh Hadera continues as she plays King's wife, Pam. The chemistry between the cast makes Highest 2 Lowest an exciting watch.

5) Behind-the-scenes brilliance

Matthew Libatique is a celebrated cinematographer (Image via Getty)

Highest 2 Lowest is an ode to New York City, and this succeeds because of cinematographer Matthew Libatique. Through his lens, fans see the city in its true essence. Its colors and sounds become a central character, driving the story forward. While the aesthetics alone make the movie a must-watch, the director-cinematographer relationship adds a cherry on top.

Libatiqe has a long-standing relationship with director Spike Lee, with movies like Inside Man (2006), She Hate Me (2004), and Miracle at St. Anna (2008). This is his fourth movie with Lee, so fans know the exciting cinematography that's in store. Moreover, he is a three-time Academy Award nominee, which makes Highest 2 Lowest an immersive experience.

Screen Daily senior film critic, Tim Grierson, wrote in an article published on May 19, 2025:

"Lee’s ability to capture New York’s messy, electric rhythms remains unsurpassed."

Watch Highest 2 Lowest on Apple TV+.

