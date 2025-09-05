Highest 2 Lowest soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Highest 2 Lowest is a gripping crime thriller that serves as a modern reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's classic 1963 film High and Low. Directed by Spike Lee, the film marks his fifth collaboration with leading man Denzel Washington, who stars as David King. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, and Ice Spice, among other cast members.

Ad

The story centers on David King, a music mogul who faces a moral conflict when a kidnapper, intending to abduct his son, mistakenly takes his chauffeur's child instead. King is then forced to decide whether to pay a massive ransom, one that could jeopardize his entire career, to save the innocent boy.

As a musical film, Highest 2 Lowest features several artists in acting roles, performing original soundtracks such as A$AP Rocky's Trunks. The film also features Howard Drossin's original score, blending tense, dramatic instrumentals with other featured artists to create a cohesive and compelling sonic experience.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of songs featured in Denzel Washington's Highest 2 Lowest

Ad

Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:

Aiyana-Lee: Highest 2 Lowest

Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: We Got This

Howard Drossin: And Now We Shall Begin

Norm Lewis: Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin

Howard Drossin: All Money Ain’t Got Money

Fergus McCreadie: Loving Partners (Trio)

Eddie Palmieri: Da Lowdown

A$AP Rocky: Trunks

Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: The Chase

Fergus McCreadie: Paul Begs (Solo Piano)

Howard Drossin: Da Kings

Howard Drossin: Questioning Kyle

Jensen McRae: King David

A$AP Rocky: Both Eyes Closed

Howard Drossin: Loving Partners (Orchestra)

Eddie Palmieri: Puerto Rico

Fergus McCreadie: Paul Begs (Trio)

Howard Drossin: Brooklyn Hospital

Aiyana-Lee: Prisencolin (Americano Joint)

Ad

Who composed the original soundtracks in Highest 2 Lowest?

A still from the film (Image via Apple TV)

Highest 2 Lowest features the American composer Howard Drossin's original soundtracks, creating a powerful, layered soundscape for the film's plot. The following are Drossin's musical scores featured in the movie:

Ad

Howard Drossin: And Now We Shall Begin

Norm Lewis: Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin

Howard Drossin: Coach Foxy

Howard Drossin: All Money Ain’t Good Money

Howard Drossin: Loving Partners (Orchestra)

Howard Drossin: Somebody Got Trey

Howard Drossin: Kings and NYPD Detecting

Howard Drossin: Trey Is Found

Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: It’s All About the Size

Howard Drossin: Paul Begs (Score)

Howard Drossin: Ice Cold

Howard Drossin: Lobby Talk

Howard Drossin: Father 2 Son

Howard Drossin: Balcony Disconnect

Howard Drossin: Paul on His Knees

Howard Drossin: Paul on His Knees 2

Fergus McCreadie: Stony Gate

Fergus McCraedie / Howard Drossin: We Got This (Stony Gate 2)

Howard Drossin: Da Kings

Howard Drossin: Questioning Kyle

Howard Drossin: These Mean Streets

Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: The Chase

Howard Drossin: Brooklyn Hospital

Howard Drossin: Free Yung Felon

Ad

Fergus McCreadie's extended play in Highest 2 Lowest

A still from the film (Image via Apple TV)

The film also features a few extended plays by Fergus McCreadie, offering an intimate blend of Scottish folk and contemporary jazz. These include a mix of McCreadie's solo piano compositions and trio performances. Below is a list of all the EPs featured in the film:

Ad

Stony Gate

All Money Ain’t Good Money (Trio)

Loving Partners (Trio)

Paul Begs (Solo Piano)

All Money Ain’t Good Money (Solo Piano)

It’s All About the Size (with Howard Drossin)

Loving Partners (Solo Piano)

Paul Begs (Trio)

The Son, The Burden

Highest 2 Lowest is streaming on Apple TV. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More