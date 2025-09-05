Highest 2 Lowest soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Highest 2 Lowest is a gripping crime thriller that serves as a modern reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's classic 1963 film High and Low. Directed by Spike Lee, the film marks his fifth collaboration with leading man Denzel Washington, who stars as David King. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, and Ice Spice, among other cast members.
The story centers on David King, a music mogul who faces a moral conflict when a kidnapper, intending to abduct his son, mistakenly takes his chauffeur's child instead. King is then forced to decide whether to pay a massive ransom, one that could jeopardize his entire career, to save the innocent boy.
As a musical film, Highest 2 Lowest features several artists in acting roles, performing original soundtracks such as A$AP Rocky's Trunks. The film also features Howard Drossin's original score, blending tense, dramatic instrumentals with other featured artists to create a cohesive and compelling sonic experience.
Complete list of songs featured in Denzel Washington's Highest 2 Lowest
Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:
- Aiyana-Lee: Highest 2 Lowest
- Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: We Got This
- Howard Drossin: And Now We Shall Begin
- Norm Lewis: Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin
- Howard Drossin: All Money Ain’t Got Money
- Fergus McCreadie: Loving Partners (Trio)
- Eddie Palmieri: Da Lowdown
- A$AP Rocky: Trunks
- Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: The Chase
- Fergus McCreadie: Paul Begs (Solo Piano)
- Howard Drossin: Da Kings
- Howard Drossin: Questioning Kyle
- Jensen McRae: King David
- A$AP Rocky: Both Eyes Closed
- Howard Drossin: Loving Partners (Orchestra)
- Eddie Palmieri: Puerto Rico
- Fergus McCreadie: Paul Begs (Trio)
- Howard Drossin: Brooklyn Hospital
- Aiyana-Lee: Prisencolin (Americano Joint)
Who composed the original soundtracks in Highest 2 Lowest?
Highest 2 Lowest features the American composer Howard Drossin's original soundtracks, creating a powerful, layered soundscape for the film's plot. The following are Drossin's musical scores featured in the movie:
- Howard Drossin: And Now We Shall Begin
- Norm Lewis: Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin
- Howard Drossin: Coach Foxy
- Howard Drossin: All Money Ain’t Good Money
- Howard Drossin: Loving Partners (Orchestra)
- Howard Drossin: Somebody Got Trey
- Howard Drossin: Kings and NYPD Detecting
- Howard Drossin: Trey Is Found
- Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: It’s All About the Size
- Howard Drossin: Paul Begs (Score)
- Howard Drossin: Ice Cold
- Howard Drossin: Lobby Talk
- Howard Drossin: Father 2 Son
- Howard Drossin: Balcony Disconnect
- Howard Drossin: Paul on His Knees
- Howard Drossin: Paul on His Knees 2
- Fergus McCreadie: Stony Gate
- Fergus McCraedie / Howard Drossin: We Got This (Stony Gate 2)
- Howard Drossin: Da Kings
- Howard Drossin: Questioning Kyle
- Howard Drossin: These Mean Streets
- Fergus McCreadie / Howard Drossin: The Chase
- Howard Drossin: Brooklyn Hospital
- Howard Drossin: Free Yung Felon
Fergus McCreadie's extended play in Highest 2 Lowest
The film also features a few extended plays by Fergus McCreadie, offering an intimate blend of Scottish folk and contemporary jazz. These include a mix of McCreadie's solo piano compositions and trio performances. Below is a list of all the EPs featured in the film:
- Stony Gate
- All Money Ain’t Good Money (Trio)
- Loving Partners (Trio)
- Paul Begs (Solo Piano)
- All Money Ain’t Good Money (Solo Piano)
- It’s All About the Size (with Howard Drossin)
- Loving Partners (Solo Piano)
- Paul Begs (Trio)
- The Son, The Burden
Highest 2 Lowest is streaming on Apple TV.