"Please, like me": Channing Tatum reveals why he is afraid to work with Kirsten Dunst

Channing Tatum recently revealed that he was intimidated and afraid to work with Kirsten Dunst on their new film, Roofman, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the festival on September 6, 2025, The Lost City actor stated:&quot;I was so intimidated to work with her — and when I say intimidated, I was afraid. I just wanted her to like me.I was like, 'Please like me!' &quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChanning Tatum stars in the upcoming film Roofman, a crime drama based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who became known for robbing McDonald's restaurants from the roof. After a prison escape, he lived secretly inside a Toys &quot;R&quot; Us store for six months. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film also features a talented ensemble cast.Kirsten Dunst co-stars as Leigh, a divorced mother who becomes involved with the main character. Other notable cast members include Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage, and LaKeith Stanfield. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for theatrical release on October 10, 2025.Channing Tatum's Roofman and other career highlights in recent yearsChanning Tatum at 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)In recent years, Channing Tatum has expanded his range with more complex, dramatic characters, moving from his early appearances as an action star and love lead. One of his most notable recent works is the 2022 film Dog, which he co-directed and produced. As an Army Ranger sent to take a military working dog to a fellow soldier's funeral, Tatum delivered a complex performance. This film became a commercial triumph. Additionally, he played a major role in the 2024 movie Fly Me to the Moon and Deadpool &amp; Wolverine. Channing Tatum has garnered several awards and nominations over his acting career. He earned wide praise from critics and a Gotham Independent Film Awards ensemble prize for his dramatic transformation into an Olympic wrestler in the 2014 movie Foxcatcher. More recently, he received a Special Jury Prize for his performance in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints at the Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, in 2022, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated for a release on December 17, 2027. The Atropia star is also featuring in the highly anticipated film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle as the English voice behind Keizo, one of the central characters in the upcoming animated film. The actor's crime comedy-drama film Roofman is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 10, 2025.Stay tuned for more updates.