"I thought she was married to channing Tatum?": Redditors dig into Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles' PDA moment in Rome

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were recently seen together in Europe, sparking speculation about a possible romantic connection. According to Deuxmoi, the director of Blink Twice and the singer of Watermelon Sugar were seen sharing a kiss at Rita's in London after attending a promotional event for Kravitz's new movie, Caught Stealing, on Tuesday, August 25, 2025. Later, the duo was also spotted strolling together in Rome. A video shared on X by a Styles fan account on Sunday, August 24, showed Kravitz wrapping her arm around Styles as they strolled down a street, suggesting a close relationship. Fans and social media users quickly reacted to the sightings. On Reddit, one user asked, "I thought she was married to Channing Tatum?" a Redditor commented.Another user clarified: "They got engaged in 2023 and then broke up in 2024. Together since 2021," another user added.Other commenters expressed excitement about the possibility of Kravitz and Styles spending time together.''She's gorgeous and can date who she wants, so she does. I can't blame her for that,'' a user added.''I am mildly interested in this pairing,'' another user added.''They actually make a lot of sense together lol,'' another user commented.Some users reflected on Harry Styles' past relationships:"Didn't they date when Harry was a teenager? It would be so weird to care about this over a decade later," a Redditor added. While representatives for neither Zoe Kravitz nor Styles have commented on the sightings, public attention reflects a strong interest in the rumored pairing. Online reactions indicate curiosity about the status of their relationship and the possibility of it developing further.Zoe Kravitz has been touring around Europe in order to promote Caught Stealing, frequently with co-star Austin Butler. Kravitz was engaged to actor Channing Tatum. They initially met during casting for the 2024 thriller Blink Twice and got engaged in October 2023. As per People, they broke off the engagement in 2024. Harry Styles has been in many relationships, including breaking up with actress Taylor Russell in May 2024, after dating for a year. He has also been seen with Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski. About Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz (Image via Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz)Zoe Kravitz, born on December 1, 1988, is an American actress, singer, and director, recognized for her roles in various films and television series. She began her acting career in No Reservations (2007) and is known for her performance in X-Men: First Class (2011). Zoe Kravitz has been featured in franchises such as The Divergent Series, Mad Max: Fury Road, the Fantastic Beasts movies, and The Batman (2022), and also directed the independent film Blink Twice. She has featured on television in Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, and The Studio. She also leads the musical group Lolawolf and has worked with artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift. Harry Styles, born on 1 February 1994, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to fame with One Direction and later featured as a solo artist with the release of Harry Styles (2017), Fine Line (2019), and Harry's House (2022). Styles has won several awards and also worked in movies like Dunkirk and Don't Worry Darling.