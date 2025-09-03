"Don’t want to go full ‘Deadpool'"- Channing Tatum explains about his accent as Gambit in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum is finally getting an opportunity to play Gambit right in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's ensuring that fans will actually be able to hear him this time.In a recent Variety cover story on September 2, 2025, the star described that his Cajun accent as the mutant thief would be significantly dialed back in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production.Tatum initially appeared as the Marvel character in last year's blockbuster Deadpool &amp; Wolverine, where the thick Louisiana accent was also part of the humor. Even Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool made fun of the delivery, wondering if Gambit's dialect coach was the Minions.He said to Variety,Directors Anthony and Joe Russo want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full ‘Deadpool.’ They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious when he drops the Mardi Gras mask, things do matter.&quot;Now that Avengers: Doomsday is going to broaden Gambit's role, Channing Tatum revealed the strategy has shifted. The movie will feature him teaming up with Marvel veterans such as Florence Pugh, Chris Hemsworth, and Pedro Pascal, while also going head-to-head with Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the screen as Doctor Doom.What did Channing Tatum say about Gambit?Speaking to Variety, Channing Tatum admitted that Marvel executives were unsure how audiences would react to his thick Cajun delivery if it carried over into a dramatic ensemble like Avengers: Doomsday. “I’m not gonna go full Cajun,” he said.The actor also recalled how the accent turned into a joke in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine. Tatum admitted that Ryan Reynolds actively encouraged him to keep the lines as unintelligible as possible.&quot;Ryan would walk over to me and say, 'I don't want to hear anything that you're saying on this take,' so I just turned it all the way up,&quot; Tatum said. &quot;Other times, he'd say, 'All right, I've got to hear what you're saying now.'&quot;The over-the-top delivery ultimately became one of the film's running gags.For Avengers: Doomsday, Channing Tatum explained that the balance comes in preserving Gambit's New Orleans background while making him more understandable to international audiences. The actor also described how the part hasn't been kind to his physique.He hurt himself on set during an action scene and now has months of physical rehabilitation ahead of him.&quot;It's not about the pain I feel in the moment,&quot; he said. It's knowing I can't undo this. And I now know what the next six months of my life will entail. I just resent getting old… In my head, I'm literally still 30 years young, 26, if I'm being truthful.&quot;Read More: Star Wars: Starfighter reveals cast as filming beginsWho is Gambit, the character being played by Channing Tatum?Channing Tatum at CinemaCon 2025 (Image Via Getty)For the unversed, Gambit has been one of Marvel Comics' most beloved characters for years. Developed by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, he debuted in The Uncanny X-Men in 1990.Gambit's real name is Remy LeBeau. He is a mutant from New Orleans who can imbue objects with kinetic energy, most notably playing cards, which he uses as explosive projectiles. He is also a martial artist and has the reputation of being a smooth-talking, ladies' man type.Gambit's background involves connections to the New Orleans Thieves Guild and a complex love affair with fellow X-Men member Rogue. Channing has been consistently shown not to be trusted based on his history with villains such as Mister Sinister.His Cajun heritage and accent have always been a central aspect of his character, complicating casting him in live-action.The character was introduced on screen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, played by Taylor Kitsch. Channing Tatum was reportedly committed to a solo Gambit film at 20th Century Fox for years, though the project stalled and was later cancelled after Disney bought out Fox.Tatum has publicly expressed frustration about the project falling through. It wasn't until Deadpool &amp; Wolverine in 2024 that he was able to finally bring Gambit to life on screen, and now he is officially a part of the MCU.Read More: 7 Crime Comedies to Watch if You Loved 'Caught Stealing'For the unversed, Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026.