Star Wars: Starfighter reveals cast as filming begins

Star Wars: Starfighter opens with Lucasfilm revealing its cast lineup and confirming that production is now underway in the United Kingdom. The project introduces new characters and a fresh story within the Star Wars universe. While specific plot details remain under wraps, Lucasfilm has unveiled key casting choices and given a timeline for the movie’s place within the broader saga.The announcement also highlights the creative team, confirmed release date, and first look image from the set. The black-and-white photo, shared on Star Wars website and Instagram account on August 28, 2025, shows Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray beside a landspeeder in a desert-like setting. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCast unveiled for Star Wars: StarfighterLucasfilm has announced that the main cast of Star Wars: Starfighter includes Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Filming began on August 28, 2025, in the U.K.Shawn Levy directs the film, with Jonathan Tropper writing the script. Producers are Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, while executive producers include Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on May 28, 2027.Amy Adams joins the cast in a significant role, reuniting with Levy after their work on Night at the Museum: Battle for the Smithsonian and Arrival. Flynn Gray, cast after an extensive search, plays Gosling’s young nephew in the story. Mia Goth and Matt Smith are confirmed to portray villain roles. Much of the supporting cast, including Bird, Westman, and Ings, are known for their work in British television and film.Production context and narrative scope in Star Wars: StarfighterRyan Gosling attends a special screening of &quot;The Fall Guy&quot; at BFI IMAX Waterloo (Image via Getty)Star Wars: Starfighter was first revealed during a fan convention called Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025, where Gosling was confirmed as the lead.The film is described as:“An entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars.”The movie centers on Gosling’s character, who must protect his young nephew, portrayed by Flynn Gray, on a galaxy-spanning journey against villains. Official details remain limited, but early reports describe it as a self-contained adventure not tied to the Skywalker saga.Shawn Levy, Ryan Gosling, Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy are seen on The Mandalorian &amp; Grogu at Celebration Stage during Star Wars Celebration Japan Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)Director Shawn Levy expressed his feelings in a press statement published on StarWars.com on August 28, 2025:“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally.&quot;Levy continued: &quot;Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”Star Wars: Starfighter begins a new era for the franchise with filming now underway and a cast confirmed. Fans can look forward to its theatrical release on May 28, 2027.