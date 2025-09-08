"He's a cinephile": Channing Tatum reveals the real Roofman is a movie buff and would love to work in movies

Channing Tatum plays a role based on a real person. In speaking about Roofman, he notes that the real man behind the story is a movie buff. He also says that the man would love to work in movies. The film is directed by Derek Cianfrance, known for his work on Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. The trailer for Roofman was released on June 25, 2025. The movie had its world premiere at TIFF on September 6, 2025, and is scheduled for release in the United States on October 10, 2025.

Channing Tatum said this during news coverage of his film Roofman. He discussed how he talked with the man who inspired the story. The interview took place on September 6, 2025, during the Toronto International Film Festival with CBC. In that interview he explained the background of their conversations, how they took place by phone from prison, and how often they happened over a period of weeks.

He noted that Manchester would often discuss his favorite films and directors and that these calls helped him prepare for the role. Tatum recalled,

“I talked to him probably for two months, almost every day. We talk mainly about film, like how little things happen, like what movies did he love. Jaws was like—like he saw it in the theater, he’s a big, huge Spielberg fan, and like, he’s a cinephile.”

Channing Tatum also added that Manchester admitted what he did was wrong, but he also believed the length of his sentence was not fair. These details provided context for how Tatum approached the performance and how closely the film connects to real life.

Channing Tatum’s preparation, the film’s basis, and audience response

Channing Tatum prepared for his role in Roofman by speaking often with Jeffrey Manchester. He said he took calls from a maximum‑security prison and even answered one while speaking with his daughter’s teacher. He explained,

“I talk to him a lot from prison, and we talk many times. I don’t get to call him, he has to call me, and we only get 15 minutes at a time.” Tatum described

Manchester as warm and charismatic during their calls, and these conversations gave him direct insight into the man he was portraying. He also recalled,

“I mean, he wants to come, when he gets out of prison, he wants to work in movies. He’s like, maybe I’ll get a job on a movie set somewhere.”

Tatum added, “And he’s just a lovely person, he understands what he did was wrong. He just didn’t believe that 45 years was a fair sentence, in a way. And I kind of agree with him, but what he did was wrong. So, yeah, that’s what it is.”

He noted that Manchester would talk at length about films, which helped shape the actor’s approach to the role. The film itself is rooted in fact. Manchester robbed McDonald’s by entering through rooftops and hid inside a Toys “R” Us for months.

Channing Tatum also spoke about how audiences might respond. It showed a side of the man not defined only by his crimes but also by his passion for film. These elements helped Tatum frame the portrayal and offered viewers a fuller picture of the real story.

