Roofman (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Roofman (2025) is a crime comedy drama film directed by Derek Cianfrance. It premiered at TIFF on September 6, 2025, and will be theatrically released on October 10, 2025, by Paramount Pictures and Miramax.

The film is based on the life of Jeffrey Manchester, a former United States Army soldier turned fugitive known as 'Roofman,' who broke into McDonald's restaurants by breaking into rooftops. It combines crime, dark comedy, and drama to explore Manchester's criminal life, his intimate relationships, and the consequences of his actions.

Main cast and characters of Roofman

1) Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Channing Tatum plays Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army reservist and 82nd Airborne paratrooper who became a criminal known as the 'Roofman' for robbing McDonald's by sawing through their roofs. Manchester secretly stayed in a Charlotte Toys R Us and Circuit City for months before being recaptured and having his sentence increased by 40 years.

Tatum is also known for his roles in Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, and The Lost City.

2) Kirsten Dunst as Leigh Wainscott

A still from Roofman (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Kirsten Dunst plays Leigh Wainscott, a single mother and Toys R Us employee who becomes Manchester’s romantic interest. Her character serves as the emotional anchor of the story.

Dunst is also known for her roles in the Spider-Man trilogy, Marie Antoinette, and the television series Fargo.

3) Ben Mendelsohn as Ron Smith

Ben Mendelsohn (Image via Instagram/@mendelsohnben)

Ben Mendelsohn stars as Ron Smith, a cleric whose dealings with Manchester invoke moral and ethical issues.

Mendelsohn is known for starring in Bloodline, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Ready Player One.

4) Peter Dinklage as Mitch

A still from Roofman (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Peter Dinklage stars as Mitch, the Toys R Us general manager. He gets entangled in Manchester's illicit dealings, bringing dramatic tension and raw observations.

Dinklage is known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Cyrano, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

5) Uzo Aduba as Eileen

A still from Roofman (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Uzo Aduba plays Eileen, Ron Smith’s wife. Her role highlights relational dynamics and individual reactions to difficult circumstances.

Uzo is known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and Mrs. America.

6) LaKeith Stanfield as Steve

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

LaKeith Stanfield stars as Steve, a friend of Manchester and a fellow Army veteran. His character emphasizes themes of loyalty, friendship, and the challenges of reintegration into civilian life.

Stanfield has appeared in Sorry to Bother You, Knives Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Supporting cast of Roofman

The supporting cast of Roofman includes:

Juno Temple as Michelle: Juno Temple stars as Michelle, Steve's girlfriend. Her scenes with Manchester and Steve provide more emotional depth to the story.

Juno Temple stars as Michelle, Steve's girlfriend. Her scenes with Manchester and Steve provide more emotional depth to the story. Melonie Diaz as Jeff’s Ex-Wife: Melonie Diaz portrays Manchester’s ex-wife, portraying the personal repercussions of his criminal behavior and how it affects family life.

Melonie Diaz portrays Manchester’s ex-wife, portraying the personal repercussions of his criminal behavior and how it affects family life. Lily Collias as Lindsay Wainscott: Lily Collias plays Lindsay, Leigh’s eldest daughter, representing the effects of Manchester’s actions on the next generation.

Lily Collias plays Lindsay, Leigh’s eldest daughter, representing the effects of Manchester’s actions on the next generation. Kennedy Moyer as Dee Wainscott: Kennedy Moyer plays Dee, Leigh’s youngest daughter.

Kennedy Moyer plays Dee, Leigh’s youngest daughter. Tony Revolori as Dwayne: Tony Revolori appears as Dwayne, a manager at McDonald's and a participant in Manchester's rooftop robberies, providing both narrative tension and humor.

Tony Revolori appears as Dwayne, a manager at McDonald's and a participant in Manchester's rooftop robberies, providing both narrative tension and humor. Jimmy O Yang as a Car Salesman: Jimmy O. Yang plays a used-car salesman who crosses paths with the main characters, adding humor.

Jimmy O. Yang plays a used-car salesman who crosses paths with the main characters, adding humor. Emory Cohen as Otis: Emory Cohen appears as Otis, an employee at Toys R Us, whose storyline crosses that of Manchester's criminal enterprise.

