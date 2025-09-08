When will Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is an American mystery film directed and written by Rian Johnson, with Netflix handling its distribution. It is the third installment in the Knives Out series, following Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022). The film continues with detective Benoit Blanc as the lead character while introducing a new setting, case, and cast of characters.

Ad

The story follows Blanc as he investigates a murder in a small parish. The crime disrupts the community, drawing the detective into a case with religious and moral undertones. The film incorporates a gothic setting and a church-centered storyline while retaining Johnson’s mystery-driven structure and ensemble cast.

The movie was produced by T-Street Productions, Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson, and Katie McNeill. Similar to the previous installments, it premiered on the festival circuit before its wide release. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was released at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, and will be released in theaters on November 26, 2025, before streaming on Netflix in December 2025.

Ad

Trending

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: Release date

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The film had its world premiere at the TIFF on September 6, 2025, followed by a screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8, 2025. After its festival run, it will have a limited theatrical release on November 26, 2025. Netflix has announced a worldwide streaming release for December 12, 2025.

Ad

Distribution is handled by Netflix, which offers the movie a brief theatrical window before its streaming debut.

Where to watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

The movie will first be released in theaters during its limited run beginning November 26, 2025. It will subsequently be made available to all Netflix members globally on December 12, 2025. Details regarding any premium video-on-demand or extended theatrical availability have not been disclosed.

Ad

What to expect from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

As reported by SFGate, at its Toronto premiere, director Rian Johnson described the creative inspirations behind the film, stating:

''With this third one, we're going back to the roots of the genre. And the roots of the genre actually lie in Edgar Allan Poe, and it's a little gothic. We're going to go by way of Poe into some John Dickson Carr. We're gonna veer into some G.K. Chesterton with Father Brown mysteries, and we're going back to church. Can I get an amen?!”

Ad

Johnson’s remarks highlight the film’s deliberate gothic influences and its emphasis on religious setting and themes. The parish environment provides a contained backdrop for the mystery, with church politics and personal conflicts shaping the investigation.

Cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Ad

The confirmed cast includes:

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc: Daniel Craig returns as a detective to lead the investigation.

Daniel Craig returns as a detective to lead the investigation. Josh O’Connor as Father Jud Duplenticy: Josh portrays a priest involved in the parish’s struggles.

Josh portrays a priest involved in the parish’s struggles. Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix: Glenn portrays a devout church lady in the movie.

Glenn portrays a devout church lady in the movie. Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks: Brolin portrays a senior figure within the parish.

Brolin portrays a senior figure within the parish. Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott: Mila portrays the local police chief handling law enforcement matters.

Mila portrays the local police chief handling law enforcement matters. Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp: Jeremy plays the town’s physician.

Jeremy plays the town’s physician. Kerry Washington as Vera Draven: Kerry portrays a lawyer with a personal connection to the case.

Kerry portrays a lawyer with a personal connection to the case. Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church in supporting roles.

Ad

With its December 2025 release, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery continues Netflix’s partnership with Johnson while expanding the scope and tone of the Benoit Blanc mysteries.

Also read: 7 Action Thrillers to Watch if You Loved Ice Road: Vengeance

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More