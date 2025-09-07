Everything to Me: Full list of cast and characters explored

Everything to Me is a witty, bittersweet coming-of-age comedy set in early-2000s Silicon Valley. Claudia is the precocious girl from the story who grows up under the shadow of Apple's emergence and is hell-bent on becoming the next Steve Jobs.

Her ambition takes her to Stanford, but she soon realizes that adulthood presents challenges far more complex than a product launch. Along the way, she comes to reevaluate what success is and starts to view her young aspirations through clarity and humor.

The movie is directed and written by Kayci Lacob and produced by Tom Nunan, with Sara E. White, Randy Wayne, Talia Bella, and Matthew Shreder listed as executive producers.

Everything to Me features an ensemble cast including Victoria Pedretti, Judy Greer, Rich Sommer, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in lead roles, along with younger actors Abigail Donaghy, Eliza Donaghy, Lola Flanery, and Ella Gibson. The movie was officially released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Who stars in Everything to Me?

1) Victoria Pedretti as Adult Claudia

Victoria Pedretti at An Enemy Of The People Broadway Opening Night (Image via Getty)

Victoria Pedretti is the adult Claudia, the main character in Everything to Me. Pedretti is best recognized for her work on TV, such as playing the role of Eleanor Nell Crain Vance on Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and Danielle Dani Clayton on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Pedretti also acted as Love Quinn on the psychological thriller series You. Aside from her work on television, Pedretti had a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) as Leslie Van Houten. She was trained in acting at Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, graduating in 2017 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

2) Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Shine

Utkarsh Ambudkar at Ghosts Panel At San Diego Comic Con (Image via Getty)

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays the character of Mr. Shine in Everything to Me. Ambudkar is a rapper, singer, and actor who has worked in many popular films such as Pitch Perfect (2012), Blindspotting (2018), Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019), The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020), Free Guy (2021), and Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021).

On television, he has reprised roles in TV series such as The Mindy Project, White Famous, Never Have I Ever, and Ghosts. He was also seen in the 2022 Hulu limited series The Dropout. On stage, he debuted on Broadway in 2019 in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Freestyle Love Supreme.

3) Judy Greer as Mom

Judy Greer at Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ New Series Stick (Image via Getty)

Judy Greer portrays Claudia's mom in Everything to Me. Greer established a lengthy career in film and TV since the late 1990s. Her early career saw her appear in Jawbreaker (1999) and Three Kings (1999), with a wider exposure coming later as a recurring character of Kitty in Arrested Development (2003).

She also acted in film, appearing alongside Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 (2004) and co-starring in M. Night Shyamalan's The Village (2004). Greer has acted in independent films such as The Great New Wonderful (2005) and I Love Your Work (2003).

4) Rich Sommer as Dad

Rich Sommer at Premiere Of Hulu's The Dropout (Image via Getty)

Rich Sommer stars as Claudia's father in Everything to Me. Sommer has a career in film and television, with his best-known character being Harry Crane on AMC's Mad Men. A native of Toledo and raised in Ohio and Minnesota, Sommer trained in theater at Concordia College in Moorhead and earned his MFA from the Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Play House program in 2004.

In addition to acting, he has also taught acting and improv, worked with the Upright Citizens Brigade, and held a range of stage and screen jobs throughout his career.

Supporting cast includes,

Abigail Donaghy as Teenage Claudia

Lola Flanery as Lucy

Eliza Donaghy as Tween Claudia

Ella Gibson as Tween Lucy

Gavin Lewis as Quentin

Priyanka Kedia as Meera

Becca Worthington as Jess

Isaac Arellanes as Lucas

Lisa Fenimore as Daniella

Stephanie Zongker as Mrs. Dewitt

Ginger Gilmartin as Principal Portman

Bryan Taronn Jones as Lab Manager

Daniel Considine as Nelson Ovadon

Kahlie Metz as Linda Yang

For the unversed, Everything to Me was released on September 5, 2025.

