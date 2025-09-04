The Cut: Full list of cast and characters explored

Directed by Sean Ellis, The Cut is a 2024 psychological thriller releasing in the U.S. on September 5, 2025. The film premiered as a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024. The cast is led by Orlando Bloom, who also serves as a producer, alongside Caitriona Balfe and John Turturro. The film had its premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September 2024.

The story revolves around a former boxing champion who is given a second chance at redemption following a defeat that ends his career. He has to lose plenty of weight promptly to be qualified for a fresh title battle. He begins a rigorous and ultimately risky routine under the direction of an dishonest trainer. Soon, his grip on reality starts to weaken as his obsession with winning takes hold, sending him into a terrifying spiral.

Main cast of The Cut (2025)

1) Orlando Bloom as the Boxer

Orlando Bloom at "The Cut" London Screening (Image via Getty)

Orlando Bloom stars as a boxer, a former champion who seeks a final shot at redemption after a career-ending defeat. He now runs a boxing gym with his partner, Caitlin, but his soul has never truly recovered from his past defeat. He is a haunted, mumbling Irishman who carries the trauma of a difficult childhood. His journey is triggered when a new opportunity arises for a title fight, providing him with a final chance at redemption.

He has to reduce his weight to qualify, so he seeks the help of Boz, a cruel and dishonest trainer. His obsession with winning pushes him to the brink, as he becomes starved, sleep-deprived, and tormented both by his past and by his new trainer's extreme methods. The Cut focuses less on boxing and more on the psychological torment and physical breakdown of Bloom's character.

Orlando Bloom rose to international fame in the early 2000s because to two extremely successful and linked roles. The English actor's breakthrough role was that of Legolas, the elf archer in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003). He later reprised the role in The Hobbit film series (2013–2014), solidifying his connection to the character and the world of Middle-earth.

2) Caitríona Balfe as Caitlin

Caitríona Balfe at the World Premiere of The Amateur (Image via Getty)

Caitríona Balfe plays Caitlin Harney, the partner and former trainer of Orlando Bloom's character, a retired boxer, in The Cut. Her character serves as a key emotional anchor in the story, offering a stark contrast to the relentless and destructive obsession of her partner. Caitlin is not just the boxer's supportive girlfriend; she is a former trainer herself who co-owns a boxing gym with him.

She provides stability to his chaotic life and has a past that shows her own hardships and a path to recovery. Caitlin's job changes as a result of an intense new trainer pushing the boxer into a risky weight-loss plan. She struggles to balance her affection for him with her concern for his welfare, becoming an increasingly anxious and powerless spectator.

Caitríona Balfe's most iconic and breakthrough role is that of Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser in the Starz television series Outlander. The series, which premiered in 2014, marked a turning point in the Irish actress's career. She demonstrated her versatility and solidified her reputation with her role as Ma in Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film, Belfast (2021).

3) John Turturro as Boz

John Turturro at the Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship (Image via Getty)

John Turturro portrays Boz, a brutal and unscrupulous boxing trainer. His character serves as a "devil in a polo shirt," a morally ambiguous figure who pushes the protagonist, played by Orlando Bloom, to a physical and mental collapse. Boz enters the picture when the boxer, a former champion who has been out of the ring for a decade, needs to drop an impossible amount of weight in a short time for a comeback fight.

He is portrayed as a trainer with a reputation for taking any measures to keep his boxers in shape, whether or not they are legal in The Cut. Boz is a cold and insensitive professional, in contrast to the boxer's partner, Caitlin, who provides affection and support. He is direct with the fighter, telling him that winning is all that matters to him.

John Turturro is a prolific character actor renowned for his ability to portray a diverse range of complex and often neurotic characters. The American actor's most well-known and famous character is Jesus Quintana from the cult film The Big Lebowski (1998). He is also famous for playing Bernie Bernbaum in the Coen brothers' Miller's Crossing (1990) and the title character in Barton Fink (1991).

Supporting cast of The Cut (2025)

Below is a list of all the supporting cast and characters in The Cut:

Clare Dunne as Mother

Gary Beadle as Donny

Andonis Anthony as Paolo

Mohammed Mansaray as Lupe

Ed Kear as Manny

Oliver Trevena as Jay

Kaine Zajaz as Bobby

James Wright as Audience Member

Gemma Acosta as Waitress

Chris Ginesi as Commentator

Danielle Lewis as Director of Marketing

Eric D. Smith as Young Boxer

Daniel Subin as Photographer 1

Neil Alexander Smith as Donny's Security

Billy Herring as Commentator UK

Alexsia Lana Cheung as Hospital Patient

Tabitha Green as Ring Girl

Aaron Gray as Entourage 1

Jonathan Millard as Master of ceremonies

Luca Roldan as Hospital patient

The Cut is set to hit the theatres on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

