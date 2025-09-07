Where was The Baltimorons filmed? Guide to all filming locations and other production details

Releasing on September 12, 2025, The Baltimorons is a comedy film directed by Jay Duplass and co-written by Michael Strassner, who also stars alongside Liz Larsen and Olivia Luccardi. The story follows Cliff, a recently sober man who breaks his tooth on Christmas Eve and goes on a series of adventures with Didi, an older dentist.

Ad

As they make their way around the city together, their chance meeting results in an unexpected bond. Filming for The Baltimorons took place entirely on location in Baltimore, Maryland, with scenes shot across various neighborhoods and at landmarks, making the city itself a key character in the story.

The Baltimorons filming location and production details

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/IFC Films)

The Baltimorons, directed by Jay Duplass and co-written by and starring Michael Strassner, is a heartfelt ode to Baltimore, Maryland. The film highlights numerous famous city landmarks and neighborhoods, giving the city itself a key role in the story. Produced on a modest budget with just a $45 street permit, the project came to life through the support of close companies, friends, and relatives.

Ad

Trending

Key filming locations span some of Baltimore's distinct areas. Cliff and Didi, the main characters, travel from Federal Hill to Remington, then on to Mount Vernon, and finally to Cherry Hill. The plot was further rooted in the city's unique cultural context thanks to permission from notable local establishments, including Dylan's Oyster Cellar and Rocket to Venus.

One of the most dramatic shots in the film, according to Strassner, is a beautiful "Woody Allen Manhattan shot" of the Key Bridge, captured just two months before its tragic collapse. The scene serves as both a visual memorial and a plot purpose. The film also features iconic Baltimore cultural mainstays, such as Berger Cookies and Natty Boh beer, and includes a scene at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ad

The production of The Baltimorons took place over nine months, and it premiered at the prestigious South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 8, 2025. Following its festival debut, IFC Films and Saban Studio acquired the distribution rights in April 2025. The film had a limited theatrical release in New York City on September 5, 2025, with a broader release scheduled for September 12.

What is The Baltimorons about?

Ad

The Baltimorons is a Christmas-themed comedy that centers on Cliff, a comedian who recently got clean and is attempting to start over. His plans to spend a peaceful vacation with his fiancée's family are ruined when he breaks a tooth by accident. He finds an older, simple dentist named Didi in a desperate attempt to find an open dental clinic on Christmas Eve.

Didi is disillusioned with her own life following her ex-husband's unexpected remarriage. A series of unpredictable events, including a towed car, forces the unlikely pair to spend the day together. Their misadventures in Baltimore, from a tow yard to an unplanned comedy club, turn into a path of self-discovery for both of them.

Ad

Cliff's charm and blunt honesty gradually weaken Didi's protective façade, while Didi's practicality pushes Cliff to face his history and interests. The film shows how a coincidental encounter can result in a deep bond by fusing humor and emotion as they support each other through their personal challenges and rediscover a sense of hope.

The Baltimorons is scheduled to be released on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More