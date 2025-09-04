Where was Winter Spring Summer or Fall filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen, Winter Spring Summer or Fall is a romantic drama film starring Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White. The film was inspired by Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise trilogy. It follows the story of two teenagers, Remi (Ortega), a Harvard-bound overachiever, and Barnes (White), an esay-going slouch who takes a gap year.

They meet by chance, and their lives become intertwined over the course of a year. The plot is divided into four segments, each representing a different season. As their relationship blossoms, they confront their contrasting ambitions and the choices they face as they transition into adulthood.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall was filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah, with principal photography beginning on Halloween in 2022. Production for the film wrapped up in late 2022. Following that, the post-production phase began in January 2023. However, the film's release date was delayed.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall filming locations and production details

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Filming of Winter Spring Summer or Fall took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and its beautiful surroundings. From the mild chill of winter to the fading warmth of fall, urban landscapes, walkways, and parks within the city, depict the changing moods of each season.

The city's parks, walkways, and urban views all convey the moods of the changing seasons, from the gentle chill of winter to the waning warmth of fall. Stansbury Park, a short drive to the west, is the backdrop for Remi's secluded, private life at home. This neighborhood, with peaceful streets, mountains, and a laid-back vibe, was picked to symbolise Remi's home.

The George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia and the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City were also featured, though it's unclear whether they were used as filming locations. The production wrapped up in December 2022. The production team used locations in and around Salt Lake City to simulate various East Coast settings, including a train station and a hospital.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall director, Tiffany Paulsen, had to carefully design the sets and wardrobe to align with the four seasons depicted in the film, despite filming during the winter. The filmmakers replicated the visual transition from fall to winter, spring, and summer, all within Utah's natural setting, through creative set dressing, costume design, and delicate cinematography.

What is Winter Spring Summer or Fall about?

Winter Spring Summer or Fall is a romantic drama film that follows two teenagers, Remi and Barnes, as their lives become intertwined over the course of a year, with the plot structured into four parts, each representing a different season. Remi is a Harvard-bound overachiever with a carefully planned future, while Barnes is a laid-back slacker taking a gap year.

Despite having very different personalities, they end up falling in love after meeting by chance. As they confront adulthood, family expectations, and their own conflicting life ambitions, the film follows their relationship over a few significant days, one in each season.

The main conflict centers on Remi's choice between risking everything for a life she never imagined with Barnes or sticking to her plans and enrolling in an Ivy League school. The film is a coming-of-age story that explores love, the choices of senior year, and the difficult shift from adolescence to the next phase of life.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall is streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

