Where was Love, Brooklyn filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Directed by Rachael Abigail Holder in her feature debut, Love, Brooklyn is a modern romance which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2025. The film was released in the U.S. on August 29, 2025.

André Holland leads the cast as Roger, a writer struggling with his career and complicated relationships. Nicole Beharie stars as Casey, his ex-girlfriend and an art gallery owner, while DeWanda Wise portrays Nicole, his current lover and a newly-single mother.

The plot follows Roger as he navigates a complex romantic triangle amidst the backdrop of Brooklyn's rapidly changing landscape. The city itself is portrayed as a character, and the filmmakers capture its distinct energy and changing personality through real-life, on-location filming in Brooklyn.

Love, Brooklyn filming location and production details explored

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Greenwich Entertainment)

Shot in Brooklyn, the film's most significant production detail is its commitment to using authentic on-location. Producer André Holland, who now resides in the borough, and director Rachael Abigail Holder, who has lived in New York all of her childhood, intentionally decided not to use soundstages to capture the authentic fabric of the city.

In an interview with People on August 29, 2025, Holland stated that several homes, restaurants, and cafés used as filming locations were owned by friends and acquaintances who were well-suited to their use. This strategy was a result of the film's extremely tight budget and difficulties obtaining traditional funding.

The cinematographer, Martim Vian, noted that a week into the four-week shooting schedule, many of their planned locations fell through due to various issues, forcing the crew to find new places on the spot. This ultimately contributed to the film's raw, naturalistic feel.

The film's nostalgic and grounded tone was further enhanced by using Arri Alexa Mini and Amira cameras with Zeiss Master Primes lenses, which produced a visual aesthetic influenced by street photography from the 1970s and 1980s. The production of Love, Brooklyn was a challenging journey that ultimately highlights the perseverance of independent filmmaking.

Holland's production company, Harper Road, produced the film alongside Daughter Films, Fireheart Entertainment, and Umbrelic Entertainment. The project was nearly abandoned until acclaimed director and producer Steven Soderbergh stepped in as an executive producer and provided the financial backing that made the film possible.

What is Love, Brooklyn about?

Love, Brooklyn centers on Roger, a writer struggling with an overdue essay about the changing landscape of his beloved borough. This professional stalemate mirrors his complicated personal life, involved in a love triangle with two women. One side is Casey, his funny and popular ex-girlfriend, who owns an art gallery and is struggling with the gentrification that is endangering her business.

Their relationship is a comfortable yet unchanged echo of the past. On the other side is Nicole, a widowed massage therapist and single mother, whose relationship with Roger is newer and more casual, but complicated by her young daughter's growing attachment to him. Love, Brooklyn explores love, loss, and the challenge of letting go of people and place.

It's a love letter to a city that is changing, and a reflection on the decisions people take to move forward in their lives and in their romantic relationships.

Love, Brooklyn hit the theatres on August 29, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

