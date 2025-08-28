When will Love, Brooklyn premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Love, Brooklyn premiered at Sundance and is set for a national theatrical release on August 29, 2025, with Greenwich Entertainment distributing the film by debut director Rachael Abigail Holder.

Starring André Holland, Nicole Beharie, and DeWanda Wise, the movie presents a tale of life, love, and identity in a city that has been transformed into a symbol of change and resilience.

Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Three longtime Brooklynites navigate love, friendship and careers amid the rapidly changing landscape of their beloved city."

When is Love, Brooklyn releasing and who stars in it?

Love, Brooklyn is set to be released in U.S. theatres on August 29. Following its buzz at Sundance with its premiere on January 27, 2025, its release will offer audiences a view at the film's realistic yet poetic explorion of post-pandemic life in New York.

The cast for the movie includes André Holland in the lead role of Roger, a writer caught between his past and present. He is supported by Nicole Beharie, who plays Casey, the ex-girlfriend of Roger. DeWanda Wise plays Nicole, his live-in girlfriend.

The movie also features Roy Wood Jr. as Alan, the best friend of Roger, and Cassandra Freeman as Lorna, and Cadence Reese as Ally.

What is Love, Brooklyn about and more details explored

Love, Brookly (Image Via Greenwich Entertainment)

Love, Brooklyn at its essence, is about three Brooklyn residents going through love, loss, and career paths while the city itself changes. Roger, played by André Holland, is a writer with a magazine deadline looming. On the personal front, the conflicted emotions he has for the two women in his life, his former girlfriend Casey and his lover Nicole, perturb him.

Much of the movie tracks him riding through the borough, his rides taking both literal and figurative routes as he broods over relationships, work, and the evolving world around him.

Casey, an art dealer played by Nicole Beharie, is the one Roger has moved on from but is still connected to through their past and common love for the city. Nicole, a massage therapist-in-training and single mother, played by DeWanda Wise, brings to Roger a grounded and down-to-earth influence that makes him question what he truly desires.

These relationships constitute the emotional core of Love, Brooklyn, and delve into the themes of memory, longing, and the challenge of moving on when still attracted to the past.

The movie also emphasizes friendship and comedy, specifically with Alan, played by Roy Wood Jr., who adds humor to the narrative as Roger's friend. Their talk in a Bed-Stuy coffee shop brings warmth and authenticity, keeping the characters rooted in the everyday pace of Brooklyn living.

These touches from local cafes to serene brownstone-lined streets imbue Love, Brooklyn with a sturdy sense of place.

Director Rachael Abigail Holder takes inspiration from her own experience of New York to present a debut shot through with personal vision but encompassing universal themes.

In choosing to see Brooklyn from the perspective of a cyclist, the film separates itself from most other stories of New York and permits the city to be observed from new perspectives, from the chaos of Bedford-Stuyvesant to the park-lined bike lanes along the Brooklyn Museum.

The movie releases on August 29, 2025.

