When will A House of Dynamite premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Distributed by Netflix, A House of Dynamite is a political thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. on October 10, 2025, followed by its release in the UK on October 3, 2025.
Having its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, A House of Dynamite will also be available to stream on Netflix from October 24, 2025. The cast is led by Idris Elba as the U.S. President and Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker. The film also features Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, and Moses Ingram.
What is A House of Dynamite about?
A House of Dynamite follows the U.S. government's frantic response to a sudden nuclear missile launch. The missile is on a direct trajectory for Chicago, and the story unfolds over a tense, 19-minute countdown.
The story is set up unconventionally, reliving the same time period from multiple perspectives and places, such as the White House Situation Room, an Alaskan missile camp, and the president's public appearances.
The movie explores the ethical and practical dilemma of nuclear defense in a future where the enemy is not always obvious. The officials rush to locate the culprit and make a choice between intercepting the missile and launching a retaliation strike.
The cast of A House of Dynamite
Below is the list of the cast in A House of Dynamite:
- Rebecca Ferguson as Olivia Walker
- Jared Harris as Reid Baker
- Idris Elba as POTUS
- Willa Fitzgerald as Abby Jansing
- Anthony Ramos as Major Daniel Gonzalez
- Jonah Hauer-King as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves
- Greta Lee as NSA’s North Korea expert
- Gabriel Basso as Jake Baerington
- Kyle Allen
- Jason Clarke
- Tracy Letts
- Brian Tee
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Catherine Missal as Caddy
- Aminah Nieves
- Moses Ingram
- Gbenga Akinnagbe
- Yadira Guevara-Prip
- Chance Kelly as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
- Neal Bledsoe as George
- Enid Graham as General Longmen
- Kory Kurtis Harper as Air National Guard
- Lynn Adrianna Freedman as Betty
- Quincy Dunn-Baker as Bruce Blair
- Maria Jung
- Sarah Bell
- Sam Vartholomeos
- Abubakr Ali
- Kevin Anton as Taxi Driver
- Samuel H. Levine
- Holly Cinnamon as Deputy Press Secretary
- Nikolai Tsankov as Russian General #3
- Eli Kollman
- Keelia as White House Press Corps
- Isaac J. Conner as Audience Member
- Gary Wilmes as Mike Brown
- Malachi Beasley
- Ben Chase
- Heather Lee as Basketball Camp Coach
- Izabel Mar as Air Force Duty Officer
- Geneva Meredith as Evacuee
- Paul Robert Williams III as Actor
- J.W. Cortes as Paccom Commander
- Joe Klaunberg
- Mike Figueroa as Secret Service Agent
- Brett Tomberlin as Chris Gordon
- Matt Gorsky as FEMA Employee Rafael Bellber
- Joseph Tornatore as FEMA employee
- CJ Williams as Submarine Captain
- Miranda Plant Byers as Secret Service
- Joe Rizzo
- Evan Rubin
- Francesca Carpanini
- Angel Reese
- Emmanuel Taye as Pedestrian
- Ky Fehlbaum as Submarine Weapons Officer
- Ezrah Lin
- Michael J. Kraycik as Federal Employee
- Daniel L. Karbler as STRATCOM Chief of Staff
- Dezarie Robinson as FEMA Employee
- Deirdre Campbell as Federal Employee
- Kemo Coleman as CID Officer
- Ray Steven Lober as FEMA Supervisor
- William Jousset as Agent
- Kirk Kelly as Federal Employee
- Thom Niemann as White House Staffer #3
- Brandon James Ellis as U.S. Commander of Korean Forces
- Scarlet Deauville as VAOS America News Anchor
- Kaan Akyol as Secret Service Officer
- Zara Darvish as Witness
- Acacio Da Silva Ferreira as Army Soldier
- Nicholas Monterosso as Liam Walker
- Blake Gioviti as Pedestrian
- Patrick Feeney as Stratcom Watch Officer #1
- Shane R Duffy as Deputy Commander - Stratcom
- Zsuzska Beswick as Reporter 1
- Renrick Palmer as Stratcom 0fficer
- Timothy Brester as Stratcom Mission Director
- Lorena Santana as Vice-President
- Bryan Harlow as Stratcom Officer
- Aleksander Krutainis as Submarine Executive Officer
- Clarence Par Davis as Businessman
- George Ludden as Pedestrian
- Bob J. Smith as Audience Member
- Vella Walters as Schoolgirl
- Kevin Dean O'Connor as Stratcom Officer
- Sam McCrea as Pedestrian
- Mikeski as Secret service agent
- LuMarcus Certain as Sergeant
- Mark Ziv as Background (Secret Service)
- Mira Rashidzada as Pentagon Secretary
A House of Dynamite will release in the U.S. on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.