When will A House of Dynamite premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Distributed by Netflix, A House of Dynamite is a political thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. on October 10, 2025, followed by its release in the UK on October 3, 2025.

Having its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, A House of Dynamite will also be available to stream on Netflix from October 24, 2025. The cast is led by Idris Elba as the U.S. President and Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker. The film also features Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, and Moses Ingram.

What is A House of Dynamite about?

A still from the film (Image via Netflix)

A House of Dynamite follows the U.S. government's frantic response to a sudden nuclear missile launch. The missile is on a direct trajectory for Chicago, and the story unfolds over a tense, 19-minute countdown.

The story is set up unconventionally, reliving the same time period from multiple perspectives and places, such as the White House Situation Room, an Alaskan missile camp, and the president's public appearances.

The movie explores the ethical and practical dilemma of nuclear defense in a future where the enemy is not always obvious. The officials rush to locate the culprit and make a choice between intercepting the missile and launching a retaliation strike.

The cast of A House of Dynamite

The cast of A House of Dynamite at the Venice Film Festival premiere (Image via Instagram/@ahouseofdynamite)

Below is the list of the cast in A House of Dynamite:

Rebecca Ferguson as Olivia Walker

Jared Harris as Reid Baker

Idris Elba as POTUS

Willa Fitzgerald as Abby Jansing

Anthony Ramos as Major Daniel Gonzalez

Jonah Hauer-King as Lieutenant Commander Robert Reeves

Greta Lee as NSA’s North Korea expert

Gabriel Basso as Jake Baerington

Kyle Allen

Jason Clarke

Tracy Letts

Brian Tee

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Catherine Missal as Caddy

Aminah Nieves

Moses Ingram

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Yadira Guevara-Prip

Chance Kelly as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs

Neal Bledsoe as George

Enid Graham as General Longmen

Kory Kurtis Harper as Air National Guard

Lynn Adrianna Freedman as Betty

Quincy Dunn-Baker as Bruce Blair

Maria Jung

Sarah Bell

Sam Vartholomeos

Abubakr Ali

Kevin Anton as Taxi Driver

Samuel H. Levine

Holly Cinnamon as Deputy Press Secretary

Nikolai Tsankov as Russian General #3

Eli Kollman

Keelia as White House Press Corps

Isaac J. Conner as Audience Member

Gary Wilmes as Mike Brown

Malachi Beasley

Ben Chase

Ben Chase

Heather Lee as Basketball Camp Coach

Izabel Mar as Air Force Duty Officer

Geneva Meredith as Evacuee

Paul Robert Williams III as Actor

J.W. Cortes as Paccom Commander

Joe Klaunberg

Mike Figueroa as Secret Service Agent

Brett Tomberlin as Chris Gordon

Matt Gorsky as FEMA Employee Rafael Bellber

Joseph Tornatore as FEMA employee

CJ Williams as Submarine Captain

Miranda Plant Byers as Secret Service

Joe Rizzo

Evan Rubin

Francesca Carpanini

Angel Reese

Emmanuel Taye as Pedestrian

Ky Fehlbaum as Submarine Weapons Officer

Ezrah Lin

Michael J. Kraycik as Federal Employee

Daniel L. Karbler as STRATCOM Chief of Staff

Dezarie Robinson as FEMA Employee

Deirdre Campbell as Federal Employee

Kemo Coleman as CID Officer

Ray Steven Lober as FEMA Supervisor

William Jousset as Agent

Kirk Kelly as Federal Employee

Thom Niemann as White House Staffer #3

Brandon James Ellis as U.S. Commander of Korean Forces

Scarlet Deauville as VAOS America News Anchor

Kaan Akyol as Secret Service Officer

Zara Darvish as Witness

Acacio Da Silva Ferreira as Army Soldier

Nicholas Monterosso as Liam Walker

Blake Gioviti as Pedestrian

Patrick Feeney as Stratcom Watch Officer #1

Shane R Duffy as Deputy Commander - Stratcom

Zsuzska Beswick as Reporter 1

Renrick Palmer as Stratcom 0fficer

Timothy Brester as Stratcom Mission Director

Lorena Santana as Vice-President

Bryan Harlow as Stratcom Officer

Aleksander Krutainis as Submarine Executive Officer

Clarence Par Davis as Businessman

George Ludden as Pedestrian

Bob J. Smith as Audience Member

Vella Walters as Schoolgirl

Kevin Dean O'Connor as Stratcom Officer

Sam McCrea as Pedestrian

Mikeski as Secret service agent

LuMarcus Certain as Sergeant

Mark Ziv as Background (Secret Service)

Mira Rashidzada as Pentagon Secretary

A House of Dynamite will release in the U.S. on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

