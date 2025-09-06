Where was Friendship filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Andrew DeYoung's directorial debut, the dark comedy film Friendship, was released on May 9, 2025. It features Paul Rudd as Austin Carmichael and Tim Robinson as Craig Waterman, alongside supporting cast members featuring Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Josh Segarra, among others.

The plot follows suburban dad Craig as his attempts to befriend his charismatic new neighbor Austin spiral out of control, threatening to ruin both of their lives. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024. The filming of Friendship was held in New York, NY.

Friendship: filming location and other production details

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

The directorial debut from writer-director Andrew DeYoung was filmed entirely in New York. While the film's plot centers on the suburban rivalry between two neighbors, filming took place in both urban and suburban settings to accommodate the scale of the plot.

A significant location is Yonkers, which provided the suburban backdrop for the film and gave it the peaceful, residential environment that is necessary for the plot of a guy whose life is turned upside down by a new neighbor. Additionally, the greater New York area is a realistic and popular setting that serves as a grounded backdrop for the film's bizarre and compulsive events.

The production also used locations in New York City for scenes of "urban exploration" and "punk rock" outings, which are central to the characters' budding relationship. The film's production occurred over a month, from January 22 to February 23, 2024. Friendship was produced by BoulderLight Pictures and Fifth Season, with A24 handling the U.S. and Canadian distribution rights.

These production and distribution choices align the film with a genre of stylish, character-driven comedies that often feature darkly comedic elements. After Republic Pictures gained the distribution rights, the film was released in May 2025 for a limited screening.

What is Friendship about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/A24)

The film is a dark comedy centered on a socially awkward suburban man named Craig Waterman. After Austin Carmichael, a local weatherman and a charming new neighbor, moves in, Craig becomes obssessed with making friends with him. What begins as an innocent bromance quickly spirals out of control as Craig's desperate attempts to befriend Austin become increasingly unhinged and obsessive.

The film explores themes of male loneliness and the difficulties of forming adult friendships, particularly for men. Craig's lack of social skills and inability to read social cues cause him to frustrate not only Austin, but also his wife and son. His actions, which start as mere social blunders, escalate to more disturbing behavior, including breaking and theft.

Craig hits his lowest point at the conclusion of the narrative, having lost both his family and his work, but he is trying to start over with a glow of bittersweet hope.

Where to watch Friendship?

The film is available to rent or purchase on various video-on-demand services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube. It was also released in August 2025 on Blu-Ray, featuring commentary, deleted scenes, and an extended garage scene with Conner O'Malley.

