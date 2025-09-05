The Threesome ending explained: Love, parenthood, and second chances

Released on September 5, 2025, The Threesome is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Chad Hartigan and scripted by Ethan Ogilby. It features Zoey Deutch as Olivia, Jonah Hauer-King as Connor, and Ruby Cruz as Jenny, alongside Jaboukie Young-White and Josh Segarra as the supporting cast. Before its theatrical debut, the film premiered at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 7, 2025.

The story revolves around Connor, his longtime crush Olivia, and a stranger named Jenny having a threesome after a chance meeting. The impulsive night leads to a brief romance between Connor and Olivia, but their relationship is complicated when Jenny re-enters their lives. The film explores the messy consequences of their actions, thrusting all three into a journey of accountability and adulthood.

The Threesome concludes with Connor shocked to learn that both Olivia and Jenny are pregnant after their shared night. Where Olivia feels uncertain about motherhood, Jenny embraces it. Over time, Connor grows closer to Jenny as they raise a child together; however, when Olivia later returns with her daughter, Connor decides to give their relationship another chance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

The Threesome: final twist and what it means for Connor, Olivia, and Jenny

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Vertical)

The Threesome plot is centered around Connor, a compassionate young man who has had a long-standing infatuation with Olivia, a former coworker. The story begins when he approaches Jenny, who was stood up on her date in a bar. Seeing Connor flirt with Jenny, Olivia fits herself within their date, and the three end up having a threesome after a night of drinking and dancing.

What seems like a fantasy for Connor quickly sets off a chain reaction of unexpected, troubling consequences. Later, Connor and Olivia have a brief but intense romance that grows rapidly, which makes them consider a future together. But when Jenny suddenly reappears in their lives, their newfound happiness is disrupted, and they are all forced to confront their feelings.

The film's climax reveals an unexpected twist: both Olivia and Jenny are pregnant after their shared night with Connor, who goes through uncertainty and emotional strain. While Jenny embraces her role as a mother, Olivia initially struggles with the idea, unsure of her future and her relationship with Connor.

A further revelation complicates matters when it is revealed that Connor is not the biological father of Olivia’s child, creating another twist in the unfolding drama. Through all this, Connor finds stability in co-parenting with Jenny, showing his gradual acceptance of responsibility. However, when Olivia reappears with her kid, Connot decides to give her another chance.

Connor and Olivia decide to move forward together, and a post-credit scene adds one final twist of lighthearted closure: Connor and Olivia are now happily married, with their friend Greg delivering a humorous toast recalling the events of the unusual beginning of the couple's relationship.

What is The Threesome about?

The Threesome is an unsual story of love, drama and accountability about the three characters: Connor, his longtime crush Olivia, and a stranger named Jenny. The film follows the characters as they struggle with the unexpected consequences and emotional complexities that arise from their decisions.

The Threesome was released on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

